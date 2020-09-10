Nebraska gets C grade for manufacturing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska has improved its manufacturing grade slightly this year.

The state moved to a C from a C-minus, Ball State University said in its 2020 Manufacturing Scorecard.

Nebraska maintained a B for logistics, C for worker benefit costs, C-plus for tax climate, A for expected fiscal liability and a D for sector diversification.

The state dropped from an A to B-plus for human capital, C to D-plus for global reach, and a D to D-minus for productivity and innovation.

The 2020 Manufacturing Scorecard is produced annually by Ball State’s Center for Business and Economic Research and analyzes how each state ranks among its peers in several areas of the economy that underlie the success of manufacturing and logistics.

You can see the full report as well as past rankings for each state at: mfgscorecard.cberdata.org.

