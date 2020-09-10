 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska gets C grade for manufacturing
View Comments
editor's pick

Nebraska gets C grade for manufacturing

{{featured_button_text}}
Exchange Hose Manufacturer

Shawna Brownlow feeds product through a machine at Parker Hannifin in Alliance in January. Nebraska received a grade of C for its manufacturing industry this year from Ball State University

 Associated Press file photo

Nebraska has improved its manufacturing grade slightly this year.

The state moved to a C from a C-minus, Ball State University said in its 2020 Manufacturing Scorecard.

Nebraska maintained a B for logistics, C for worker benefit costs, C-plus for tax climate, A for expected fiscal liability and a D for sector diversification.

The state dropped from an A to B-plus for human capital, C to D-plus for global reach, and a D to D-minus for productivity and innovation.

The 2020 Manufacturing Scorecard is produced annually by Ball State’s Center for Business and Economic Research and analyzes how each state ranks among its peers in several areas of the economy that underlie the success of manufacturing and logistics.

You can see the full report as well as past rankings for each state at: mfgscorecard.cberdata.org.

Nebraska construction firms holding their own in pandemic, survey shows
NPPD won't use hydrogen from Monolith plant
Black Hills rates to go up next week in Nebraska
New Innovation Campus hotel in Lincoln unveils name
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hey, Oliver Cromwell!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News