Nebraska's two racetrack casinos continued to pull in more gamblers in March, setting an all-time record for gaming taxes.

WarHorse Lincoln and the Grand Island Casino Resort combined to generate nearly $1.55 million in gaming taxes last month.

That was the highest amount recorded in the roughly seven months that the casinos have been operating in Nebraska, easily eclipsing the previous record of $1.34 million set in February.

The state's casino tax rate is 20% of gross revenue, which means the two casinos combined to make more than $7.7 million before expenses in March.

WarHorse generated more than $956,000 in gaming taxes, eclipsing its previous record set in February by nearly $100,000.

Casino taxes at the Grand Island casino were slightly more than $592,000, about $109,000 more than in February.

Both casinos are looking to do expansions in the near future that could boost those amounts even more.

The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission on April 14 approved plans for the Grand Island casino to start an expansion to its temporary casino at Fonner Park to add table games.

Vincent Fiala, the casino’s general manager, said it plans to add craps, roulette and blackjack tables to its existing operation, as well as additional slot machines, restrooms on the casino floor, an expanded dining area and space for entertainment on the weekends.

The casino is hoping to be able to have the added games and amenities up and running by July.

The commission also on April 14 approved a framework for the Lincoln casino to start offering sports betting.

Lynne McNally, CEO of the Nebraska Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association, which is a partner in the Lincoln casino, said it has selected a vendor and is on track to start offering sports wagering by the end of May.

The state's gamblers also could soon see a third racetrack casino opening.

Caesar's Entertainment, which is building a new casino and horse racing track on the northwest side of Columbus, plans to open a temporary casino at the current race track location at Ag Park.

The casino hopes to be open sometime in June, said Tom Sage, executive director of the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission.

Sage said the commission chose not to vote on the casino's application for a temporary operating license at its recent meeting and instead deferred a decision to its next meeting.

