Nebraska Furniture Mart rebranding Dallas-area store as NFM

Nebraska Furniture Mart is getting ready to rebrand at least one of its stores as NFM and introduce a new logo.
Sometime around April, a new exterior sign will go up on the store that opened almost five years ago in The Colony, a Dallas-area suburb.
“The last time the company had a new logo was 20 years ago," Nora Gomez, chief merchandising officer, told the Dallas Morning News, adding “what does Nebraska mean to Texans anyway?"
The other Nebraska Furniture Marts are in Omaha, Des Moines and Kansas City, Kansas. A company spokesman told the Omaha World-Herald that a new NFM logo will slowly be phased in but it is not changing its name and there is no timetable for rebranding its other stores.