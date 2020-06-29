You are the owner of this article.
Nebraska faring better than nation during pandemic economic hit
Nebraska faring better than nation during pandemic economic hit

While recovery from the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic is likely to be a multi-year journey nationally, Nebraska appears positioned to begin a strong recovery in terms of non-farm income as early as next year.

That was the message delivered Monday during an OpenSky Policy Institute webinar on the national, state and local impact of the pandemic.

Speaking in national terms, Matt Fiedler, a fellow with the Brookings Institute, said "there's a very real possibility that recovery will take a very long time."

"We're in uncharted territory," Fiedler said, with "large budget shortfalls ahead" that could possibly last into fiscal 2023.

"Nebraska has been less hard-hit by this recession" than the nation has been, Eric Thompson, director of the University of Nebraska Bureau of Business Research, said. 

It's possible that Nebraska may be back to pre-pandemic employment levels by the middle of 2021, he said, and the state may be in position to "return to normal growth" in 2022.

Thompson is forecasting "a strong recovery in 2021 in terms of non-farm income."

Brandon Kauffman, director of finance for the city of Lincoln, said reacting to the loss of local tax revenue "has been a struggle, especially (due to) the city's reliance on sales tax revenue."

Lying ahead is the possibility of another big economic hit in terms of city revenue if the University of Nebraska's football season is canceled along with other Husker winter sports, he said in answer to a question.

"There are so many unknowns," Kauffman said. "We are very cautious."

Renee Fry, executive director of OpenSky, said the webinar, which had attracted more than 200 participants by the time it began online, was designed to explore the economic impact of the pandemic in advance of the return of the Legislature on July 20.

One of the key challenges awaiting state senators, who suspended their 2020 legislative session in March as the coronavirus spread across the nation, will be adjusting the state budget in view of declining revenue.

"Nebraska seems to be doing better than the rest of the country," Fry noted in launching the webinar.

But the nation faces the prospect of "a very deep recession," Fiedler, the Brookings fellow, said a few minutes later. 

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

