Nebraska faring better than nation during pandemic economic hit

While recovery from the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic is likely to be a multi-year journey nationally, Nebraska appears positioned to begin a strong recovery in terms of non-farm income as early as next year.

That was the message delivered Monday during an OpenSky Policy Institute webinar on the national, state and local impact of the pandemic.

Speaking in national terms, Matt Fiedler, a fellow with the Brookings Institute, said "there's a very real possibility that recovery will take a very long time."

"We're in uncharted territory," Fiedler said, with "large budget shortfalls ahead" that could possibly last into fiscal 2023.

"Nebraska has been less hard-hit by this recession" than the nation has been, Eric Thompson, director of the University of Nebraska Bureau of Business Research, said.

It's possible that Nebraska may be back to pre-pandemic employment levels by the middle of 2021, he said, and the state may be in position to "return to normal growth" in 2022.

Thompson is forecasting "a strong recovery in 2021 in terms of non-farm income."