Nebraska ethanol producers get millions in aid

Midwest Renewable Energy

The Midwest Renewable Energy ethanol plant outside of Sutherland is one of several from Nebraska receiving aid from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

 Courtesy photo, Midwest renewable Energy

The federal government is providing tens of millions of dollars in aid to Nebraska ethanol producers.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced last week that it is giving more than $700 million in relief to more than 100 biofuel producers and nearly 200 facilities, including nearly $100 million to 11 biofuel producers with Nebraska operations.

The largest amount, more than $27.4 million, went to Omaha-based Green Plains Inc., which has facilities in Nebraska, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana, Tennessee and Iowa. Chief Industries, which has ethanol plants in Hastings and Lexington, got more than $18 million, while E-Energy Adams received $14 million.

The money, which was made available through the Biofuel Producer Program, created as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, is meant to help offset losses caused by the pandemic. USDA said in a news release that the U.S. biofuels industry sustained combined losses of 3.7 billion gallons because of the pandemic.

People are also reading…

"The investments we’re announcing today will pave the way to economic recovery for America’s biofuel producers, stimulate a critical market for U.S. farmers and ranchers, and support our nation’s transition to a clean-energy economy,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a news release.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

