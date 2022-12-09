Nebraska economy likely headed for recession, report shows

Nebraska's economy is likely to fall into recession next year.

That's the conclusion of the latest forecast from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Bureau of Business Research and the Nebraska Business Forecast Council.

“With the Federal Reserve Bank raising interest rates, the Nebraska economy is expected to fall into recession in 2023, although it is possible that the slowing state economy might narrowly avoid a decline,” said Eric Thompson, director of the Bureau of Business Research.

Thompson said two key factors are likely to influence the magnitude of the state's decline.

“The first is the size and the pace of the decline in property values, and the second is the degree to which employers choose to retain scarce workers,” he said.

While employment numbers continue to be strong, they are forecast to decline 0.2% next year before rebounding in 2024 and 2025.

Thompson said job growth in those two years is likely to be concentrated in certain industries, including business services, health care, leisure and hospitality, manufacturing, transportation and financial services

Housing is already starting to see a sharp decline, at least in terms of sales.

In October, the most recent month for which data is available, sales of existing homes declined 29% in the Omaha area and 20% in the Lincoln area, according to data from the Great Plains Regional Multiple Listing Service.

Prices have not yet started to decline, but higher mortgage rates do appear to have slowed down the pace of price increases.

Personal income is expected to grow in all three years, although it likely will lag inflation, according to the report. In 2023, Nebraskans can expect an average 4.2% increase in income, below the projected inflation rate of 4.5%.

Increases will be lower in 2024 and 2025, at 3.7% and 4% respectively, but they will be higher than the expected inflation rate of 2.5%.

“Nebraska households will experience real income growth in 2024 and 2025 as employment recovers,” Thompson said.

Farm income is projected to decline in all three years of the forecast, with a drop of about 1% in 2023 from the near-record level of $8 billion this year.

Farm income is forecast to decline more than 11% in 2024 and about 2% in 2025.

However, Thompson noted that income during the 2023-25 period will reflect higher levels of earned income and lower levels of government payments.

The latest forecast is in line with other economic reports that have shown a downturn in the state's economy over the past few months.

The state's leading economic indicator, also published by UNL's Bureau of Business Research, has declined four out of the past six months, which suggests a downturn in the economy in the coming six months.

The Creighton University Mid-America Business Conditions Index had its sixth monthly decline in the past eight months in November and fell below growth neutral during the month for the first time since May 2020.

Creighton economist Ernie Goss said the index is "flashing recession warnings for the first half of 2023."

