Nebraska economy is expected to keep growing

Despite a number of risks and some general uncertainty, Nebraska's economy should continue to grow over the next three years.

That's the conclusion of the latest three-year forecast from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Bureau of Business Research and the Nebraska Business Forecast Council.

Eric Thompson, director of the Bureau of Business Research at UNL's College of Business, said the state faces two main threats to its economy over the next few years: The potential that the Federal Reserve Bank may need to increase interest rates rapidly in order to reduce the rate of inflation, and the possibility that the COVID-19 pandemic could worsen significantly next year.

Despite those risks, "the most likely path is continued economic growth,” Thompson said.

Employment is expected to rise with 1.4% job growth in 2022 as the state economy continues to recover jobs lost in the 2020 recession. Employment growth should then “normalize” to a 0.9% rate in 2023 and a 0.8% rate in 2024, according to the forecast.