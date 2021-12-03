 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska economy is expected to keep growing
0 Comments
editor's pick topical

Nebraska economy is expected to keep growing

  • 0
11-17 Merna Farmer 2.JPG

Nebraska is expected to see record farm income this year thanks to high crop prices and generous government payments.

 Job Vigil, Telegraph file photo

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell says that the appearance of a new coronavirus variant could slow the economy and hiring, while also raising uncertainty about inflation. The recent increase in delta cases and the emergence of the omicron variant "pose downside risks to employment and economic activity and increased uncertainty for inflation," Powell said to the Senate Banking Committee Tuesday. The new variant could also worsen supply chain disruptions, he said. Powell's comments come after other Fed officials in recent weeks have said the central bank should consider winding down its ultra-low interest rate policies more quickly than it currently plans. They cited concerns about inflation, which has jumped to three-decade highs. Yet Powell's remarks suggest that the additional uncertainty raised by the omicron variant may complicate the Fed's next steps.

Despite a number of risks and some general uncertainty, Nebraska's economy should continue to grow over the next three years.

That's the conclusion of the latest three-year forecast from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Bureau of Business Research and the Nebraska Business Forecast Council.

thompson

Eric Thompson

Eric Thompson, director of the Bureau of Business Research at UNL's College of Business, said the state faces two main threats to its economy over the next few years: The potential that the Federal Reserve Bank may need to increase interest rates rapidly in order to reduce the rate of inflation, and the possibility that the COVID-19 pandemic could worsen significantly next year.

Despite those risks, "the most likely path is continued economic growth,” Thompson said.

Nebraska banks have already set yearly profit record

Employment is expected to rise with 1.4% job growth in 2022 as the state economy continues to recover jobs lost in the 2020 recession. Employment growth should then “normalize” to a 0.9% rate in 2023 and a 0.8% rate in 2024, according to the forecast.

Job growth will be stronger in 2022 as the leisure and hospitality sector and local government employment bounce back toward pre-pandemic levels. Job growth will then return to the long-term pattern of rising employment in services, finance, construction and non-durable goods manufacturing, and falling employment in retail and wholesale trade and durable goods manufacturing.

“Labor force growth will be modest in the coming years, given limited international migration and the aging of the population,” Thompson said. “Industries such as wholesale and retail trade will need to economize on labor, which will be drawn into faster-growing or higher-wage industries.”

Biz Bits: A $1 billion year for Lincoln construction

Nebraska, which in October set a record for the lowest unemployment rate ever recorded in the U.S. at 1.9%, is already facing a labor shortage in many industries, and it's unclear whether that will improve any time soon.

The outlook is also positive for Nebraska's agriculture sector. Farm income is expected to reach a record level of $8.1 billion in Nebraska this year, thanks to high crop prices and generous government payments.

Income will fall in 2022, as payments decrease and prices moderate, but it is expected to remain at the historically high levels of $5.8 billion in 2022 and 2023, and $6.0 billion in 2024. Importantly, this elevated farm income will come overwhelmingly from earned income rather than government payments.

Nebraska sets national record with 1.9% unemployment rate

Nonfarm income growth will slow to 0.3% in Nebraska during 2022, as government stimulus payments are withdrawn. Income growth will then rise to 3.6% in 2023 and 3.1% in 2024 as inflation begins to normalize.

“Unspent stimulus funds should help Nebraska households expand spending in 2022 despite slow income growth,” Thompson said.

That spending increase could be blunted, though, if the Fed raises interest rates or the pandemic worsens, according to the forecast. Higher rates could also cause businesses to cut back on investment, while a worsened pandemic could cause even more supply chain problems.

Business is booming as small-business loans in Nebraska shatter records

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Omicron Variant Putting Pressure on U.S. Hospitals

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News