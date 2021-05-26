Nebraska economic indicator up sharply in April

Nebraska’s leading economic indicator rose sharply during April, according to the most recent report from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
The leading indicator rose by 1.96%, marking the seventh consecutive monthly increase.
“The rapid increase in the indicator suggests that the economic recovery will be robust in Nebraska during the second half of this year,” said economist Eric Thompson, director of the Bureau of Business Research at UNL.
Strong business expectations, growing manufacturing activity and increased airline travel all contributed to the rising indicator.
The value of the U.S. dollar also fell during April, which is good for agricultural producers, manufacturers and other Nebraska businesses that compete in international markets, Thompson said.
