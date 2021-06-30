 Skip to main content
Nebraska economic indicator skyrockets in May
Nebraska’s leading economic indicator rose rapidly in May, according to the most recent report from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

The leading indicator jumped by 2.33%, marking the eighth consecutive monthly increase.

“The rapid increase in the indicator suggests that economic recovery will be strong in Nebraska during the second half of this year,” said economist Eric Thompson, director UNL's  Bureau of Business Research.

All six components of the leading indicator improved during the month.

“Business expectations were especially strong, and there was rapid growth in manufacturing and airline industry activity,” according to Thompson.

Initial claims for unemployment insurance and the value of the U.S. dollar also fell during the month, which are positive developments for both the labor market and international trade.

