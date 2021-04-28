Nebraska economic indicator rises in March

Nebraska’s leading economic indicator rose again during March, according to the most recent report from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
The leading indicator rose by 1.49%, its sixth monthly increase in a row and its best performance since October.
“The improving indicator suggests that the economic recovery will be robust in Nebraska this year,” said economist Eric Thompson, director of the Bureau of Business Research at UNL.
Strong business expectations and a faster recovery in travel were primary reasons for the improving indicator.
“There was a sharp increase in airline passenger counts in Nebraska during March, while respondents to the monthly Survey of Nebraska Business reported plans to increase sales and employment,” Thompson said.
Among declining factors, there was another increase in the value of the U.S. dollar in March. A higher-value dollar is challenging for agricultural producers, manufacturers, and other Nebraska businesses that compete in international markets.
