Nebraska economic indicator rises for 3rd straight month

A measuring stick for the state's economy continued to see growth in December.

Nebraska’s leading economic indicator rose by 0.36%, according to the most recent report from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, its third consecutive monthly increase.

“The rising indicator suggests solid economic growth in the Nebraska economy through mid-2021,” said economist Eric Thompson, director of the Bureau of Business Research at UNL.

Three of six components of the leading indicator improved during December.

Building permits for single-family homes and airline passenger counts both rose modestly, while there was a sharp drop in the value of the U.S. dollar during December.

Business expectations were one area of concern. Respondents to the December Survey of Nebraska Business expect business sales to decline over the next six months, although employment is expected to remain steady. Manufacturing hours worked also declined during December.

