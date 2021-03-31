Nebraska economic indicator increases for fifth-straight month

Nebraska’s leading economic indicator rose again during February, according to the most recent report from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
The leading indicator rose by 1.05%, marking the fifth-consecutive monthly increase.
Eric Thompson, director of the Bureau of Business Research at UNL, said the consistent increases in the indicator suggest the state's economic growth will be solid at least through the summer.
Rising manufacturing activity and strong business expectations were the primary reasons for the improving indicator.
“There was a sharp increase in manufacturing hours worked in February while respondents to the Survey of Nebraska Business reported plans to expand sales and employment,” Thompson said.
Airline passenger counts also rose modestly, but remain far below pre-pandemic levels.
Among declining factors, there was an increase in the value of the dollar. A higher-valued dollar is challenging for agricultural producers, manufacturers, and other Nebraska businesses that compete in international markets.
Top business stories: Virus toll on jobs
This was the first story I wrote that took a look at the economic toll the virus was taking on Lincoln.
Top business stories: Internet services strained
This was another story that looked at how COVID-19 had altered the working world in Lincoln.
Top business stories: Food supply breaks down
This is one of the most fascinating ag stories I’ve ever written, and it showed how one shock like COVID-19 can completely disrupt our food supply.
Top business stories: Downtown cubicles empty
This was a good, in-depth look at why downtown Lincoln remains relatively quiet.
Top business stories: Sign of the times
This was just a fun story that showed how one business saw huge demand during the pandemic.