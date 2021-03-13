Nebraska cryptocurrency firm seeking approval for novel stock offering

Though Exodus' digital wallet is free to download and use, there are services on the platform that charge fees. One of those is exchanging one digital currency for another or for cash. In those transactions, Exodus gets a 2% fee, which is the main way the company makes money.

Riding a wave of digital currency momentum, Exodus Movement is now looking to "cash in," so to speak, by doing a unique public offering of stock.

Earlier this month, the company filed what's called a Regulation A Tier 2 offering, often called a Regulation A-plus, offering up to $75 million in stock in the company at a price of $27.42 a share.

Companies looking to raise money through a public stock offering is nothing new, but the way Exodus Movement wants to do it is something that's rarely been done.

First off, the only way to buy the shares would be through a digital currency, such as Bitcoin or Ethereum. Secondly, the shares would be purchased within the Exodus Wallet app and would be available to anybody, not just to wealthy investors or private equity firms, which are the types of investors who usually get early access to an initial public offering of stock.

"This offering rewards customers of Exodus rather than Wall Street fat cats," Richardson said.