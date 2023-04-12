The group tasked with promoting craft beer in the state is looking to give a helping hand to new projects.

The Nebraska Craft Brewery Board on Tuesday announced its intention to allocate $120,000 toward the marketing, research and development of craft brewing.

The board defines a craft brewery as small, independent and producing less than 20,000 barrels of beer per year. There are 67 such licensed breweries in Nebraska.

The industry produced 53,690 barrels in 2021, ranking 13th in economic impact per capita, according to data from the national Brewers Association, which means it has the potential to provide a plethora benefits to the state, said Josh Christensen, the board's chair.

"Craft breweries are good business for local communities in Nebraska, as they create jobs, tax revenue and tourism," he said in a news release. "These grants represent a big opportunity for those interested in growing Nebraska's craft beer industry."

Anyone interested in receiving funds for their craft brewing projects can go to the Craft Brewery Board's website and submit a detailed proposal. The deadline for submissions is April 30.

