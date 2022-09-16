Nebraska continues to have low unemployment rate

Nebraska continued to have one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country in August.
According to the Nebraska Department of Labor, the state's unemployment rate was 2.1% last month, which was up from 2% in July but down from 2.5% in August 2022.
That ranked third nationally for the month. The national unemployment rate in August was 3.7%.
The department reported that there were 1,029,051 filled jobs in August, down 3,238 compared with July, but up 16,336 from a year ago.
The total number of people employed also rose by more than 16,000 from a year ago.
The number of people listed as unemployed rose in August compared with July, but Labor Commissioner John Albin said that was evidence of "an uptick in new entrants in the labor force.”
The unemployment rate in the Lincoln Metropolitan Statistical Area also was 2.1% in August, down from 2.3% in both July and August of 2022.
Lincoln's count of filled jobs grew by more than 800 from July to August and by more than 2,700 from a year ago. The number of people employed grew by more than 400 month to month and by nearly 3,800 from a year ago.
The Lincoln area did not show an increase in unemployed people from July to August, although unlike the state data, the local data is not seasonally adjusted.
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Nebraska
Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, notably as
economic experts bandy around the idea of a potential recession by 2023. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2008-2010—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.
As of May of this year, national unemployment is at 3.6%—as it was in both March and April, marking a three-month stagnation—following a steady drop since that aforementioned COVID-affected peak. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate
a rather sizable spectrum, ranging from just 1.9% in Nebraska and Utah, to 5.3% in New Mexico and 5.8% in the District of Columbia. Further breakdown by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows yet another county-based spectrum within each state.
To that end,
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rate in Nebraska using data from the BLS. Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in April 2022, which as of this writing is the most current Bureau data.
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#50. Nemaha County
- Current unemployment rate: 1.61%
--- 1 month change: -0.5%
--- 1 year change: -0.5%
- Total labor force: 3,675 (59 unemployed)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#49. Keya Paha County
- Current unemployment rate: 1.61%
--- 1 month change: 0.0%
--- 1 year change: -0.2%
- Total labor force: 621 (10 unemployed)
Coemgenus // Wikimedia Commons
#48. Dixon County
- Current unemployment rate: 1.61%
--- 1 month change: -0.8%
--- 1 year change: -0.5%
- Total labor force: 3,042 (49 unemployed)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#47. Harlan County
- Current unemployment rate: 1.61%
--- 1 month change: -0.4%
--- 1 year change: -0.2%
- Total labor force: 1,800 (29 unemployed)
W.marsh // Wikimedia Commons
#46. Buffalo County
- Current unemployment rate: 1.61%
--- 1 month change: -0.2%
--- 1 year change: -0.4%
- Total labor force: 28,070 (453 unemployed)
Jasperdo // Flickr
#45. Wayne County
- Current unemployment rate: 2.90%
--- 1 month change: -0.8%
--- 1 year change: -2.1%
- Total labor force: 43,449 (1,260 unemployed)
Canva
#44. Garfield County
- Current unemployment rate: 1.66%
--- 1 month change: -0.4%
--- 1 year change: -0.2%
- Total labor force: 1,148 (19 unemployed)
GSpics // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Arthur County
- Current unemployment rate: 1.67%
--- 1 month change: -0.4%
--- 1 year change: -1.2%
- Total labor force: 239 (4 unemployed)
Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr
#42. Seward County
- Current unemployment rate: 1.68%
--- 1 month change: -0.3%
--- 1 year change: -0.8%
- Total labor force: 8,999 (151 unemployed)
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons
#40. Madison County
- Current unemployment rate: 1.69%
--- 1 month change: -0.4%
--- 1 year change: -1.0%
- Total labor force: 20,145 (341 unemployed)
Pixabay
#39. Washington County
- Current unemployment rate: 1.69%
--- 1 month change: -0.5%
--- 1 year change: -0.7%
- Total labor force: 11,631 (197 unemployed)
Idawriter // Wikimedia Commons
#38. York County
- Current unemployment rate: 1.70%
--- 1 month change: -0.2%
--- 1 year change: -0.3%
- Total labor force: 7,348 (125 unemployed)
Michael Murphy // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Sheridan County
- Current unemployment rate: 1.70%
--- 1 month change: -0.2%
--- 1 year change: -0.1%
- Total labor force: 2,761 (47 unemployed)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#35. Adams County
- Current unemployment rate: 1.72%
--- 1 month change: -0.5%
--- 1 year change: -0.5%
- Total labor force: 16,922 (291 unemployed)
Bdearthco // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Lincoln County
- Current unemployment rate: 1.73%
--- 1 month change: -0.4%
--- 1 year change: -0.4%
- Total labor force: 18,430 (319 unemployed)
Canva
#33. Garden County
- Current unemployment rate: 1.73%
--- 1 month change: -0.4%
--- 1 year change: -0.4%
- Total labor force: 1,155 (20 unemployed)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Morrill County
- Current unemployment rate: 1.74%
--- 1 month change: -0.5%
--- 1 year change: -0.7%
- Total labor force: 2,644 (46 unemployed)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Hamilton County
- Current unemployment rate: 1.76%
--- 1 month change: -0.3%
--- 1 year change: -0.3%
- Total labor force: 4,897 (86 unemployed)
Ebyabe // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Clay County
- Current unemployment rate: 1.78%
--- 1 month change: -0.8%
--- 1 year change: -0.3%
- Total labor force: 3,265 (58 unemployed)
JNix // Shutterstock
#28. Dodge County
- Current unemployment rate: 1.78%
--- 1 month change: -0.4%
--- 1 year change: -0.6%
- Total labor force: 20,478 (364 unemployed)
Blastoids // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Otoe County
- Current unemployment rate: 1.79%
--- 1 month change: -0.5%
--- 1 year change: -0.5%
- Total labor force: 8,659 (155 unemployed)
Workman // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Boyd County
- Current unemployment rate: 1.79%
--- 1 month change: -0.3%
--- 1 year change: 0.0%
- Total labor force: 1,059 (19 unemployed)
w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Sarpy County
- Current unemployment rate: 1.80%
--- 1 month change: -0.5%
--- 1 year change: -0.6%
- Total labor force: 100,805 (1,819 unemployed)
Jared Winkler // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Hooker County
- Current unemployment rate: 1.81%
--- 1 month change: 0.0%
--- 1 year change: 0.0%
- Total labor force: 386 (7 unemployed)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Gage County
- Current unemployment rate: 1.84%
--- 1 month change: -0.6%
--- 1 year change: -0.5%
- Total labor force: 11,081 (204 unemployed)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Logan County
- Current unemployment rate: 1.88%
--- 1 month change: +0.4%
--- 1 year change: 0.4%
- Total labor force: 479 (9 unemployed)
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Saline County
- Current unemployment rate: 1.91%
--- 1 month change: -0.6%
--- 1 year change: -0.3%
- Total labor force: 7,392 (141 unemployed)
User:Rmcclen // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Burt County
- Current unemployment rate: 1.92%
--- 1 month change: -0.7%
--- 1 year change: -0.5%
- Total labor force: 3,965 (76 unemployed)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Deuel County
- Current unemployment rate: 1.94%
--- 1 month change: +0.0%
--- 1 year change: 0.0%
- Total labor force: 978 (19 unemployed)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Dawson County
- Current unemployment rate: 1.98%
--- 1 month change: -0.5%
--- 1 year change: -0.1%
- Total labor force: 13,728 (272 unemployed)
Thomson200 // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Hall County
- Current unemployment rate: 2.00%
--- 1 month change: -0.5%
--- 1 year change: -0.9%
- Total labor force: 32,473 (649 unemployed)
Thomson200 // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Box Butte County
- Current unemployment rate: 2.01%
--- 1 month change: -0.1%
--- 1 year change: -0.2%
- Total labor force: 5,435 (109 unemployed)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Hitchcock County
- Current unemployment rate: 2.02%
--- 1 month change: -0.4%
--- 1 year change: -0.3%
- Total labor force: 1,336 (27 unemployed)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Brown County
- Current unemployment rate: 2.02%
--- 1 month change: -0.7%
--- 1 year change: -0.2%
- Total labor force: 1,433 (29 unemployed)
Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Dakota County
- Current unemployment rate: 2.13%
--- 1 month change: -0.8%
--- 1 year change: -1.0%
- Total labor force: 10,934 (233 unemployed)
McGhiever // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Loup County
- Current unemployment rate: 2.16%
--- 1 month change: -0.2%
--- 1 year change: 0.7%
- Total labor force: 417 (9 unemployed)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Scotts Bluff County
- Current unemployment rate: 2.17%
--- 1 month change: -0.3%
--- 1 year change: -0.6%
- Total labor force: 17,586 (381 unemployed)
Zack Frank // Shutterstock
#7. Douglas County
- Current unemployment rate: 2.23%
--- 1 month change: -0.4%
--- 1 year change: -0.9%
- Total labor force: 309,319 (6,908 unemployed)
Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Cheyenne County
- Current unemployment rate: 2.27%
--- 1 month change: -0.3%
--- 1 year change: -0.7%
- Total labor force: 4,184 (95 unemployed)
Aualliso // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Johnson County
- Current unemployment rate: 2.27%
--- 1 month change: -0.9%
--- 1 year change: -0.8%
- Total labor force: 2,022 (46 unemployed)
Valis55 // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Blaine County
- Current unemployment rate: 2.70%
--- 1 month change: -0.4%
--- 1 year change: 1.1%
- Total labor force: 259 (7 unemployed)
Greg L. Wright // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Thomas County
- Current unemployment rate: 2.78%
--- 1 month change: -0.2%
--- 1 year change: 0.2%
- Total labor force: 432 (12 unemployed)
John Trainor // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Thurston County
- Current unemployment rate: 3.09%
--- 1 month change: +0.1%
--- 1 year change: -0.3%
- Total labor force: 3,208 (99 unemployed)
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.
