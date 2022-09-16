Nebraska continues to have low unemployment rate

Nebraska continued to have one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country in August.

According to the Nebraska Department of Labor, the state's unemployment rate was 2.1% last month, which was up from 2% in July but down from 2.5% in August 2022.

That ranked third nationally for the month. The national unemployment rate in August was 3.7%.

The department reported that there were 1,029,051 filled jobs in August, down 3,238 compared with July, but up 16,336 from a year ago.

The total number of people employed also rose by more than 16,000 from a year ago.

The number of people listed as unemployed rose in August compared with July, but Labor Commissioner John Albin said that was evidence of "an uptick in new entrants in the labor force.”

The unemployment rate in the Lincoln Metropolitan Statistical Area also was 2.1% in August, down from 2.3% in both July and August of 2022.

Lincoln's count of filled jobs grew by more than 800 from July to August and by more than 2,700 from a year ago. The number of people employed grew by more than 400 month to month and by nearly 3,800 from a year ago.

The Lincoln area did not show an increase in unemployed people from July to August, although unlike the state data, the local data is not seasonally adjusted.