Nebraska construction firms holding their own in pandemic, survey shows

The companies that are adding workers are having a tough time finding them, with 82% reporting difficulty finding hourly craft workers, a much higher percentage than the 52% nationally reporting difficulty.
“Few firms have survived unscathed from the pandemic amid widespread project delays and cancellations,” Ken Simonson, the association’s chief economist, said in a news release. “Ironically, even as the pandemic undermines demand for construction services, it is reinforcing conditions that have historically made it hard for many firms to find qualified craft workers to hire.”
Nebraska was in line with the nation as a whole when it comes to projects being postponed or canceled. According to the survey, 59% of state firms reported having projects postponed or canceled, compared with 60% nationally. Across the Midwest, 62% of projects have been canceled or postponed.
Locally, most large projects have moved forward, including the Lied Place Residences at 11th and Q streets, hotel projects at Ninth and O streets and on Nebraska Innovation Campus, and the South Beltway. One notable project that has been put on hold is the new $155 million football training complex at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
When asked what measures the federal government could take to help them economically, 57% of Nebraska companies said enacting a “safe harbor” set of protocols to provide firms with protection from tort or employment liability for failing to prevent a COVID-19 infection was their top choice.
That differed from companies nationally and in the Midwest, which both listed more infrastructure investment as their top choice.
