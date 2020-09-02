Nebraska construction firms holding their own in pandemic, survey shows

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska construction firms seem to be weathering the coronavirus pandemic well, according to the results of a national survey released Wednesday.

The survey from the Associated General Contractors of America and Autodesk found that as many firms operating in the state have added employees as have cut them over the past few months.

According to the survey, 32% of Nebraska construction companies have furloughed or terminated employees, but an additional 32% have added workers.

Both of those rates are slightly higher than national figures, which show 29% of companies have furloughed or terminated workers, while only 23% have added workers.

Over the past 12 months, 36% of the state's construction firms have reduced their headcount, while 36% have kept their numbers steady and 27% have added workers.

The companies that are adding workers are having a tough time finding them, with 82% reporting difficulty finding hourly craft workers, a much higher percentage than the 52% nationally reporting difficulty.