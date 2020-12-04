Nebraska confidence index mixed in November

Nebraska business confidence was mixed in November, according to the latest monthly survey from the Bureau of Business Research at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

According to the Business Confidence Index, Nebraska had a value of 99.7, just below the neutral level of 100.

However, the index showed a big difference between recent conditions and expectations about the next six months. The recent conditions sub-index, which reflects the change in sales and employment during recent months, was below the neutral level at a value of 94.6. The expectations sub-index, by contrast, was above the neutral level, at 104.7.

The COVID-19 pandemic, customer demand and labor availability are the primary concerns for Nebraska businesses. Thirty-three percent of business respondents mentioned the pandemic as their top business concern. Another 26% of businesses focused on customer demand without specifically mentioning COVID-19, and 14% of businesses listed the quality and availability of labor as their top concern.

