 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska confidence index mixed in November
View Comments
editor's pick

Nebraska confidence index mixed in November

{{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska business confidence was mixed in November, according to the latest monthly survey from the Bureau of Business Research at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

According to the Business Confidence Index, Nebraska had a value of 99.7, just below the neutral level of 100.

However, the index showed a big difference between recent conditions and expectations about the next six months. The recent conditions sub-index, which reflects the change in sales and employment during recent months, was below the neutral level at a value of 94.6. The expectations sub-index, by contrast, was above the neutral level, at 104.7.

The COVID-19 pandemic, customer demand and labor availability are the primary concerns for Nebraska businesses. Thirty-three percent of business respondents mentioned the pandemic as their top business concern. Another 26% of businesses focused on customer demand without specifically mentioning COVID-19, and 14% of businesses listed the quality and availability of labor as their top concern.

Gold's plan has changed; hotel no longer in the works
First new U-Stop in over a decade planned in southeast Lincoln
Camping World coming to Lincoln spot near I-80
Holiday shopping will be different in Lincoln this year
Business logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Hey, Oliver Cromwell!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News