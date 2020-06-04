Nebraska City meatpacking plant bucks outbreak trend

Yolanda Peck, a local community activist for Nebraska City's Hispanic community, told News Channel Nebraska last week that she thinks many plant workers may have avoided the mass testing event out of fear.

"I would have liked to have seen more immigrants take advantage of that testing," she said in an interview with the media outlet.

Grant Bruegemann, executive director of the Southeast District Health Department based in Auburn, said he doesn't know if any Cargill employees participated in the mass testing event.

He did say, though, that he is in contact with the local management at the plant weekly, and they have not expressed any concerns to him thus far or asked for any help with testing employees.

Bruegemann said he thinks the plant's smaller size — it reportedly has fewer than 500 employees — may be one reason why it has not experienced an outbreak, because there may not be as much of a need for workers to be close together as there is in larger plants.

He also said he thinks management at the plant has been good about taking necessary preventive steps to protect employees.

"I think that they were very proactive, especially considering what they saw happen at the plant in Schuyler," he said.