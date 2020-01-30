Nebraska Chamber updates policies to oppose workplace discrimination, draws Ricketts' ire

The Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday announced a number of updates to its policy positions, including formally opposing workplace discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.
The group said in a news release that the updates are meant to align its policies with those of Blueprint Nebraska, a statewide strategic economic development plan aimed at helping boost the state's economic competitiveness through 2030.
“When we said we’re all in on Blueprint Nebraska, we meant it,” said Bryan Slone, president of the Nebraska Chamber. “Our Board of Directors unanimously adopted a set of forward-thinking policies to help our organization adopt, engage and execute on the plan however we can be helpful.”
Other policy updates the chamber adopted included pursuing structural tax reform to reduce tax burden on Nebraskans, committing to delivering statewide broadband access and focusing on workforce enhancing strategies in education.
However, the workplace discrimination stance is likely to be most controversial.
Lincoln Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks has again introduced a bill (LB627) that would ensure workers couldn't be fired or discriminated against because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.
The bill, which has the support of both the Lincoln and Omaha chambers of commerce, failed to advance last year after it couldn't garner enough votes to overcome a filibuster.
"A big day for equality and demonstrating Nebraska is open for business to ALL," tweeted Lincoln Sen. Adam Morfeld, a supporter of the bill.
However, a spokesman for Gov. Pete Ricketts later criticized the chamber for its action.
“Nebraska is already a welcoming state for people of all backgrounds,” said Taylor Gage, spokesman for Ricketts, in a news release Thursday night. “The governor opposes adding additional protected classes to state law.
"The State Chamber’s press release inaccurately characterizes Blueprint’s position regarding new protected classes. The final Blueprint report did not support such a policy change, and the Blueprint steering committee has not voted to support such a policy.”
Blueprint Nebraska's report, released in 2019, writes the state must "promote diversity and inclusion to retain and attract talent, and connect communities across the state" and notes a collection of surveys, including rating No. 48 on U.S. News & World Report's list measuring equality among states’ citizens.
