Nebraska Chamber updates policies to oppose workplace discrimination, draws Ricketts' ire

The Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday announced a number of updates to its policy positions, including formally opposing workplace discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

The group said in a news release that the updates are meant to align its policies with those of Blueprint Nebraska, a statewide strategic economic development plan aimed at helping boost the state's economic competitiveness through 2030.

“When we said we’re all in on Blueprint Nebraska, we meant it,” said Bryan Slone, president of the Nebraska Chamber. “Our Board of Directors unanimously adopted a set of forward-thinking policies to help our organization adopt, engage and execute on the plan however we can be helpful.”

Other policy updates the chamber adopted included pursuing structural tax reform to reduce tax burden on Nebraskans, committing to delivering statewide broadband access and focusing on workforce enhancing strategies in education.

However, the workplace discrimination stance is likely to be most controversial.

Lincoln Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks has again introduced a bill (LB627) that would ensure workers couldn't be fired or discriminated against because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.