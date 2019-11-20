The Nebraska Chamber of Commerce & Industry has named its Nebraska Manufacturers of the Year for 2019.
Preferred Popcorn of Chapman received the award for small manufacturers and Valmont Industries of Valley received the award for large manufacturers. The companies were honored at the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce & Industry’s Annual Manufacturing Summit.
Headquartered in Chapman, Preferred Popcorn is a farmer-owned popcorn producer, processor and supplier that was founded in 1998. It has growers in seven states, 40 employees in Nebraska and exports to 70 countries.
Valmont Industries was founded in 1946 in Valley and is best known as a manufacturer of center-pivot irrigation systems. The company now is a global leader of engineered products and services for infrastructure and water-conserving irrigation equipment and solutions for agriculture. It has 10,000 employees, 86 manufacturing locations in 23 countries around the world and customers in 100 countries.