Nebraska Chamber honors Seward manufacturer

A Seward company that produces electrical transmission equipment has been named one of two Nebraska Manufacturers of the Year by the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Hughes Brothers Inc., which was named the small manufacturer of the year, just celebrated its 100th anniversary last week.

The company got its start building electrical transmission lines, including the first 115-kilovolt transmission line from Columbus to North Platte in the early 1930s.

“It’s a big custom job shop. That’s how we started, and that’s what we still do today,” said John Hughes, president of Hughes Brothers.

The company's products now include wood, metal and fiberglass framing and fixtures; engineering services; and even storm restoration kits. It has 275 employees.

BD's Broken Bow plant was named the Chamber's large manufacturer of the year.

The plant, which has been in operation since 1960 and employs 625 workers, makes blood and urine collection devices.

The Chamber's manufacturing awards recognize Nebraska manufacturing plants that implement innovative ways to conduct business through the use of products, processes, technologies and strategies