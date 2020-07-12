Nebraska businesses split on whether to allow employees to wear Black Lives Matter apparel, masks

A local candle business, Wax Buffalo, encourages employees to wear BLM apparel or any clothing choice that signals that all are welcome at the store.

"We are eager to be allies and do our part to end systemic racism in our community and around the country, and that starts with making our store an inclusive place for all," Wax Buffalo owner Alicia Reisinger said.

Staff members at Leadbelly, a restaurant that has locations in Lincoln and Omaha, have been active in some of the peaceful protests, but wearing Black Lives Matter apparel in their workplace is not common, owner Mike Martin said.

"If any of our employees choose to wear Black Lives Matter masks, we would let them," Martin said. "We are not going to ban people from expressing themselves."

Some food chains that have locations across Nebraska faced backlash for enforcing a strict dress code despite societal changes brought on by the coronavirus and the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer on May 25.

Several Whole Foods Market employees protested in Seattle on June 20 after the company would not let them wear masks with a BLM message. Whole Foods Markets has locations in Lincoln and Omaha.