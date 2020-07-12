Nebraska businesses split on whether to allow employees to wear Black Lives Matter apparel, masks

As protective equipment in some workplaces is relatively new, businesses face unknown territory when applying employee dress code to face masks in the wake of protests across the country.
For business leaders, the issue can range from masks with logos to flags to themes. As police protests took hold over recent months, masks supporting the Black Lives Matter movement emerged.
Omaha-based Scooter’s Coffee requests that employees not wear any apparel item with logos or messaging, a spokesperson said in June.
“As a matter of policy, we never have, nor will we ever take positions advocating how people should live their lives, other than to say we are pro-love and pro-acceptance, and anti-hate and anti-violence,” the spokesperson said.
Worldwide coffee chain Starbucks was one of the first companies to ban employees from wearing attire with the slogan Black Lives Matter last month. After public outrage, Starbucks changed its policy and said it would provide 250,000 BLM shirts for employees.
“Starbucks stands in solidarity with our Black partners, community and customers, and understands the desire to express themselves,” a Starbucks spokesman said at the time.
Many establishments in Lincoln already had dress codes in place that allowed employees to freely express themselves.
A local candle business, Wax Buffalo, encourages employees to wear BLM apparel or any clothing choice that signals that all are welcome at the store.
"We are eager to be allies and do our part to end systemic racism in our community and around the country, and that starts with making our store an inclusive place for all," Wax Buffalo owner Alicia Reisinger said.
Staff members at Leadbelly, a restaurant that has locations in Lincoln and Omaha, have been active in some of the peaceful protests, but wearing Black Lives Matter apparel in their workplace is not common, owner Mike Martin said.
"If any of our employees choose to wear Black Lives Matter masks, we would let them," Martin said. "We are not going to ban people from expressing themselves."
Some food chains that have locations across Nebraska faced backlash for enforcing a strict dress code despite societal changes brought on by the coronavirus and the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer on May 25.
Several Whole Foods Market employees protested in Seattle on June 20 after the company would not let them wear masks with a BLM message. Whole Foods Markets has locations in Lincoln and Omaha.
“Team Members are unable to work until they comply with dress code," a spokesperson said July 2.
Private employers in Nebraska can establish employee dress codes but may not use political expression to discriminate against protected classes, said Sam Petto, a spokesperson for ACLU Nebraska.
For example, an employer cannot fire Black employees for wearing BLM masks if white employees are allowed to wear BLM masks.
"Nebraska law has not included political belief or expression as a protected class under our employment laws," Petto said.
There is no singular answer in regards to the legality of banning BLM masks or reprimanding employees who wear them because there are no policies in place about face masks, Petto said.
The First Amendment’s guarantee of free speech might come into play, and it may also matter if employees are required to provide their own masks at work.
All business owners will need to "take a hard look at their values" when creating workplace policy based on this emerging issue, Petto said.
"Bottom line: While private companies have a right to establish otherwise nondiscriminatory dress codes banning Black Lives Matters masks, it's not the right thing to do," Petto said.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7241 or ssaric@journalstar.com.
