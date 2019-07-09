Lincoln's Zipline Brewing Co. was one of five Nebraska-based breweries to win medals at the U.S. Open Beer Championship.
Zipline received a bronze medal in the German Altbier category for its Copper Alt. It's the second year in a row the brewery received a bronze medal, having won one last year for its Nut Brown Ale.
Two Nebraska breweries received gold medals.
Kros Strain Brewing based in La Vista tied for first place in the Munchner Helles category for its Helles Creek beer, improving on its bronze medal finish in the same category last year. Kros Strain also won a bronze medal for its Fairy Nectar London beer in the New England/Juicy/Hazy IPA category.
Papillion-based Nebraska Brewing won gold in the Barrel Aged Pale Beer category with its Sallyweiss beer.
A couple of small-town breweries also found success in this year's contest.
