You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Nebraska banks tally lowest first-quarter profit since 2014
View Comments
editor's pick

Nebraska banks tally lowest first-quarter profit since 2014

{{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska banks reported first-quarter profits that were the lowest in six years.

According to data released last week by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., banks based in Nebraska earned a combined $181 million in the first quarter. That was down more than 28% from the $254 million they earned in the first quarter of 2019, and it was the lowest first-quarter number since 2014.

Asset, loan and deposit numbers all declined from a year ago, as did yields and interest margins.

Pandemic effect on Nebraska economy at $1.5B and counting, report shows

The nine banks based in Lincoln fared much better. They combined to make $38.84 million in the first quarter, which was down only about 1.5% from the first quarter of 2019.

Nationally, banks saw their first-quarter earnings fall nearly 70% compared with a year ago, largely due to the economic conditions that were created by the coronavirus pandemic, which caused banks to have to increase their loan loss provisions and also take impairment charges to goodwill.

Pandemic's economic effects hitting LES, its customers

"The banking industry has been a source of strength for the economy in the first quarter despite unexpected shocks. Although bank earnings were negatively affected by increases in loan loss provisions, banks effectively supported individuals and businesses during this downturn through lending and other critical financial services," FDIC Chairwomen Jelena McWilliams said.

McWilliams said in a news release that despite the drop in bank earnings, "bank capital and liquidity levels remain strong, asset quality metrics are stable, and the number of 'problem banks' remains near historic lows."

TierOne 10 years later: Looking back at Nebraska's biggest bank collapse

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

+5
Pandemic changes college plans for graduating seniors
Education
editor's pick alert top story

Pandemic changes college plans for graduating seniors

  • Margaret Reist
  • 5 min to read

More than 3,000 high school seniors in Lincoln are graduating into a world nobody’s navigated before, staring into a pandemic that has closed schools, slashed families’ economic security and, for many graduates, changed their college plans.

Noting the end of the school year in a pandemic
Education
editor's pick alert featured

Noting the end of the school year in a pandemic

  • Margaret Reist

At middle and high schools across the city, teachers made signs and hung decorations and put on costumes and played music to help students note the end of a school year where dining room tables and bedroom desks became the classroom.

Seward cancels Fourth of July festival
Local
editor's pick alert top story

Seward cancels Fourth of July festival

  • Parker Gabriel

This year would have marked the 153rd annual community Fourth of July celebration in Seward, which first put on an event in the local town square in 1868.

AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable
Regional Government
editor's pick

AGs in 14 states to Trump: Let's hold China accountable

  • Associated Press

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson are taking the lead on the coalition. The letter is also signed by attorneys general in Alaska, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Montana, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee and West Virginia.

Business logo 2014

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fun centers reopen across Lincoln
Local Business News

Fun centers reopen across Lincoln

  • Updated

Urban Air Trampoline and Adventure Park, Champions Fun Center, Adventure Golf Center and Prehistoric Putt have opened. People have been spending too much time at home or inside, Adventure Golf's owner said.

Watch Now: Related Video

Hey, Oliver Cromwell!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News