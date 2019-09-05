The Nebraska banking industry is continuing to sound like a broken record -- as in broken profit record.
The state's banks earned a combined $285 million in the second quarter, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., which was the most ever for a second quarter and the second-highest quarterly profit ever recorded.
Compared with the second quarter of last year, earnings were up nearly 11%.
That was considerably better than banks nationally, which saw their collective profit rise 4.1%.
Community banks, which the FDIC defines as those with assets of less than $10 billion, saw their incomes rise 8.1%. All but one bank headquartered in Nebraska qualifies as a community bank.
For the year, the state's banks have earned $539 million, up from $488 million at the same time last year.
In addition to earnings growth, the state's banks showed strong performance across the board, with an increase in deposits, net interest margin and yields on assets. Also, only 1.2% of the state's banks lost money in the second quarter, down from 2.9% in the second quarter of 2018.
Lincoln-based banks did not fare as well, however.
The nine banks that are based in the city collectively earned $40.1 million in the second quarter, which was down 26% from the $54.3 million they earned in the second quarter of 2018.
Five of the nine banks saw their earnings increase compared with a year ago, but three of the four that didn't combined to see an earnings decline of more than $16 million.