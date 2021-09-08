 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nebraska banks continue to shatter profit records
0 Comments
editor's pick topical

Nebraska banks continue to shatter profit records

  • 0

Nebraska's banks continue to crank out quarterly profit records.

Banks based in Nebraska earned $409 million in the second quarter, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., which shattered the previous quarterly record of $352 million set in the first quarter of this year.

In the first six months of the year, Nebraska banks have earned $761 million, nearly 80% more than in the same period last year. That puts them on track to easily surpass the annual profit record of $1.032 billion set in 2020.

Lincoln retail, office vacancies appear to stabilize, report finds

The second-quarter results in Nebraska were not quite as strong as banks nationwide, which nearly quadrupled their year-over-year earnings, but they were better than the collective results of smaller community banks, which saw their earnings grow only about 29%.

The FDIC said banks boosted their earnings despite lower interest rates thanks to strong economic growth and improved credit quality.

Nearly 78% of the state's banks earned more in the second quarter than they did in the second quarter of 2020, and less than 1.3% failed to make money in the quarter.

The nine banks headquartered in Lincoln collectively earned $58.1 million in the second quarter, a nearly 28% increase over the $45.5 million they earned in the second quarter of 2020.

Retail roundup: It's not too early for Halloween stores in Lincoln
Amended grant could boost airport's goal of Lincoln-to-Texas service
See what's in the works as Lincoln remains on pace for $1 billion in building projects
Business logo 2020

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to use your credit cards to build your credit

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News