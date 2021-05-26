 Skip to main content
Nebraska banks continue record profit streak
Nebraska banks continue record profit streak

Nebraska banks' record profit streak, which started in the second half of last year, continued into the first quarter.

The state's banks earned a combined $352 million in the first three months of the year, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.  That shattered the quarterly record set six months ago and nearly doubled the $181 million they earned in the same period a year ago.

The last three quarters of earnings -- $309 million in the third quarter of 2020, $297 million in the fourth quarter, and the $352 million in the first quarter of this year -- are the three highest ever recorded by banks based in Nebraska.

Nationally, the FDIC reported bank profits of $76.8 billion in the first three months of the year, up more than 29% from the fourth quarter and more than quadruple the earnings from the first quarter of 2020.

Nearly 75% of Nebraska banks saw earnings increases, which was identical to the national rate.

FDIC Chairman Jelena McWilliams said in a news release that the strong first-quarter results reflect "optimism about the pace of the economic recovery."

However, she noted that record low net interest margins and slow loan growth could challenge banks going forward.

The nine banks headquartered in Lincoln also had a successful quarter.

All nine increased their earnings from the first quarter of 2020, and they earned a combined $61.8 million, up from $38.2 million a year ago.

