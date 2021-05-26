Nebraska banks continue record profit streak

Nebraska banks' record profit streak, which started in the second half of last year, continued into the first quarter.

The state's banks earned a combined $352 million in the first three months of the year, according to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. That shattered the quarterly record set six months ago and nearly doubled the $181 million they earned in the same period a year ago.

The last three quarters of earnings -- $309 million in the third quarter of 2020, $297 million in the fourth quarter, and the $352 million in the first quarter of this year -- are the three highest ever recorded by banks based in Nebraska.

Nationally, the FDIC reported bank profits of $76.8 billion in the first three months of the year, up more than 29% from the fourth quarter and more than quadruple the earnings from the first quarter of 2020.

Nearly 75% of Nebraska banks saw earnings increases, which was identical to the national rate.

FDIC Chairman Jelena McWilliams said in a news release that the strong first-quarter results reflect "optimism about the pace of the economic recovery."

However, she noted that record low net interest margins and slow loan growth could challenge banks going forward.