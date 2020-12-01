Nebraska banks book record third-quarter profit

Another is the Paycheck Protection Program. Even though most of those loans were originated in the second quarter, most banks didn't receive the origination fees until the third quarter.

Baier said the state's banks also have benefited from a stabilization in the agricultural sector thanks to favorable weather and a recent uptick in commodity prices.

Local and state banks far outperformed banks nationally in the third quarter, which earned more than twice as much as they did in the second quarter but fell short of what they earned a year ago.

Collectively, the nation's banks earned $51.2 billion, which was down nearly 11% from the third quarter of 2019.

However, banks designated as community banks, encompassing nearly all the banks in Nebraska, did better overall, with third-quarter earnings about 10% higher than they were a year ago.

Despite the strong third quarter, Baier said the state's bankers are wary about the future.

Much of the revenue that boosted third-quarter numbers, such as refinance and PPP origination fees, is a one-time infusion that won't be repeated.

And then there are questions about how long the pandemic will last and how many more businesses will go under.