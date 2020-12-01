Nebraska banks book record third-quarter profit

It may be a down year for bank profits thanks to COVID-19, but Nebraska banks just had their best quarter ever.
According to data released Tuesday by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., Nebraska banks collectively earned $309 million in the third quarter. That was the highest quarterly profit ever recorded, beating the $286 million earned in the third quarter of 2018.
Compared with the third quarter of 2019, profits were up about 8%. However, year-to-date profits remain significantly lower than they were at the same time last year.
The nine banks headquartered in Lincoln had a strong third quarter as well.
Their combined profit for the three-month period was $53.9 million, more than 10% higher than the $48.9 million they collectively earned in the same period a year ago.
Richard Baier, president and CEO of the Nebraska Bankers Association, said there are a few reasons that profits rebounded so strongly in the third quarter at the state's banks.
One is the continued surge of mortgage refinancing thanks to low interest rates, which generates significant fees for the originating banks.
Banks are so busy with refinances, he said, that their staff are working "nights, weekends and holidays to keep up."
Another is the Paycheck Protection Program. Even though most of those loans were originated in the second quarter, most banks didn't receive the origination fees until the third quarter.
Baier said the state's banks also have benefited from a stabilization in the agricultural sector thanks to favorable weather and a recent uptick in commodity prices.
Local and state banks far outperformed banks nationally in the third quarter, which earned more than twice as much as they did in the second quarter but fell short of what they earned a year ago.
Collectively, the nation's banks earned $51.2 billion, which was down nearly 11% from the third quarter of 2019.
However, banks designated as community banks, encompassing nearly all the banks in Nebraska, did better overall, with third-quarter earnings about 10% higher than they were a year ago.
Despite the strong third quarter, Baier said the state's bankers are wary about the future.
Much of the revenue that boosted third-quarter numbers, such as refinance and PPP origination fees, is a one-time infusion that won't be repeated.
And then there are questions about how long the pandemic will last and how many more businesses will go under.
"I believe people are looking toward next year with at least some concern," Baier said.
