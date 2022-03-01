Nebraska banks again set profit record in 2021

Nebraska banks continue to churn out earnings, setting another profit record in 2021.

According to data released Tuesday by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., the state's banks earned $1.366 billion last year. That obliterated the previous profit record of $1.032 billion set in 2020.

Nebraska banks continued to see their net interest margin decline as interest rates stayed low, but they made up for that by increasing their return on assets and reducing their noncurrent and nonperforming assets.

Only 2.6% of the state's banks lost money in the fourth quarter, down from nearly 5.5% two years ago. And nearly 78% of banks increased their earnings in the quarter, up from 56% a year ago and 53.2% two years ago.

The nine banks based in Lincoln also had a strong year, with a combined 2021 profit of about $240.2 million, up from $193.3 million in 2020.

“Today’s FDIC report demonstrates Nebraska banks are well-positioned to meet the needs of consumers, ag customers and businesses,” said Nebraska Bankers Association President and CEO Richard Baier.

Baier cautioned, though that potential interest rate increases and the fallout from the Russian invasion of Ukraine could impact the industry’s profitability and the broader economy.

"Fortunately, banks are entering these times of uncertainty from a position of strength," Baier said

Nationally, banks also reported combined net income of $279.1 billion, up $132 billion from 2020, which was a nearly 90% increase.

Acting FDIC Chairman Martin Gruenberg mentioned the same risks as Baier did, citing rising interest rates and "geopolitical uncertainty" as factors that could negatively affect bank profitability going forward.

