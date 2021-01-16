Nebraska bankruptcy filings plunged in 2020

With the coronavirus pandemic having caused one of the fastest and deepest economic downturns in U.S. history last year, you might have assumed that would lead to a huge spike in bankruptcies.

However, the opposite was true, as filings were way down both nationally and in Nebraska.

Nationwide, overall bankruptcies plunged 30% last year compared with 2019 and hit their lowest level since 1986.

The story was much the same in Nebraska, although the decline was not as pronounced. Residents filed 3,341 bankruptcy cases last year, down 19% from 2019. That's the lowest total since at least 2000.

Sam Turco, an Omaha-based bankruptcy attorney, said the decline in bankruptcies this year was not reflective of the dire financial straits many people are in, and it likely portends a tidal wave of filings this year.

"Obviously, there has been great destruction to jobs and the economy over the past year," Turco said in an email. "The federal stimulus benefits and moratoriums on foreclosures have done a remarkable job of keeping the economy going, but as the vaccines are distributed and the virus begins to fade, I expect there to be a surge in bankruptcy filings this summer."