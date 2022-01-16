Nebraska bankruptcy filings plummet for second-straight year

When bankruptcy filings fell nearly 20% in Nebraska in 2020, experts said it was likely a one-time fluke due in large part to federal stimulus programs and eviction moratoriums put in place to deal with the economic fallout due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Because of that, bankruptcy filings were expected to increase significantly last year.

Not only did that not happen, but filings declined by an even larger percentage.

In 2021, only 2,589 Nebraskans filed bankruptcy, a 22.5% decline over 2020. Since 2019, bankruptcy filings have fallen more than 37% to their lowest levels in decades.

The bankruptcy numbers in Nebraska were similar to what the nation as a whole saw in 2021, with total bankruptcies down 24%, according to the American Bankruptcy Institute.

"We are all just guessing about why the big decline has occurred," said Sam Turco, a bankruptcy attorney based in Omaha.