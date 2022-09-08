Nebraska bank profits continue to lag last year

Profits at Nebraska's banks continue to lag last year's record performance.

The state's banks collectively earned $303 million in the second quarter, which was up slightly from the $291 million they earned in the first quarter.

But it was about 25% less than the record $409 million they earned in the second quarter of 2021.

For the year, Nebraska banks have now earned $594 million, about 22% less than the $761 million they earned in the first half of last year.

In the second quarter, only about one in four Nebraska banks earned more than they did a year ago, compared with more than three in four at the same time last year. The percentage of banks losing money also grew, from 1.9% a year ago to 3.3% currently.

Banks based in Lincoln generally did better than Nebraska banks overall. The nine banks collectively made $64.1 million in the second quarter, a 10% increase over the second quarter of 2021. Five of the nine also had bigger profits in the second quarter than they did a year ago.

Nationally, banks had combined net income of $64.4 billion in the second quarter, an 8.5% decline from the same period a year ago.

FDIC Acting Chairman Martin J. Gruenberg said the nation's banks had "generally positive results in the second quarter as loan balances strengthened, net interest income grew and credit quality remained favorable, although net income declined as a result of increased provision expenses.

However, he said, bank profitability will continue to face challenges from inflation, rising interest rates, slowing economic growth and continuing pandemic and geopolitical uncertainties.