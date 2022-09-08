Nebraska bank profits continue to lag last year

Profits at Nebraska's banks continue to lag last year's record performance.
The state's banks collectively earned $303 million in the second quarter, which was up slightly from the $291 million they earned in the first quarter.
But it was about 25% less than the record $409 million they earned in the second quarter of 2021.
For the year, Nebraska banks have now earned $594 million, about 22% less than the $761 million they earned in the first half of last year.
In the second quarter, only about one in four Nebraska banks earned more than they did a year ago, compared with more than three in four at the same time last year. The percentage of banks losing money also grew, from 1.9% a year ago to 3.3% currently.
Banks based in Lincoln generally did better than Nebraska banks overall. The nine banks collectively made $64.1 million in the second quarter, a 10% increase over the second quarter of 2021. Five of the nine also had bigger profits in the second quarter than they did a year ago.
Nelnet data breach may have hit more than 2M student loan borrowers
Nebraska 2 traffic to begin shift to new South Beltway interchange southeast of Lincoln
Lucky Lincoln man wins two scratch-ticket lottery jackpots in 5 days
The grades: Nebraska 38, North Dakota 17
One person in critical condition after being shot in Lincoln overnight
Man found dead at Platte River State Park thought to be 31-year-old
Exclusive: Inmates say Patrick Schroeder killed himself on Nebraska's death row
Driver was speeding, had smoked marijuana before fatal Lincoln crash, police allege
Lincoln man, 25, dies after northeast Lincoln crash on Labor Day, police say
Lincoln man arrested for helping clean up blood in Branched Oak Lake homicide, police allege
'It defies logic' — Lincoln Police detail events that left two men dead in three days
Live updates: Nebraska, Creighton battle as volleyball takes center stage in Omaha
Amie Just: Response to Nebraska's win vs. North Dakota is a sigh of relief, not celebration
Editorial, 9/4: Press freedom under attack in Grand Island with shutdown of Northwest school paper, journalism program
Biz Buzz: Downtown Lincoln LaMar's closed, plans to relocate
Nationally, banks had combined net income of $64.4 billion in the second quarter, an 8.5% decline from the same period a year ago.
FDIC Acting Chairman Martin J. Gruenberg said the nation's banks had "generally positive results in the second quarter as loan balances strengthened, net interest income grew and credit quality remained favorable, although net income declined as a result of increased provision expenses.
However, he said, bank profitability will continue to face challenges from inflation, rising interest rates, slowing economic growth and continuing pandemic and geopolitical uncertainties.
Lowest-earning counties in Nebraska
Lowest-earning counties in Nebraska
Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that:
During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year, our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. Since then the GDP has recovered, the first quarter of 2022 was 11% above the fourth quarter of 2019.
While GDP has recovered since the height of the pandemic, wage growth has not kept pace with inflation. In 2021 average hourly wages increased 4.7% while there was 7% inflation, meaning the worker’s purchasing power dropped by 2.4%.
Where you live can make a big impact on your financial situation. The highest earning county in the U.S. earns $147,111, while the lowest earns $22,292.
Stacker compiled a list of the lowest-earning counties in Nebraska using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the Census’ 2020 5-year estimate median household income.
You may also like: Most popular baby names for boys in Nebraska
Jasperdo // Flickr
#50. Blaine County
- Median household income: $55,268 --- 12.3% below state average, 15.0% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 6.7% --- #3,119 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 4.3% --- #1,825 highest among all counties nationwide
Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr
#49. Keya Paha County
- Median household income: $55,250 --- 12.3% below state average, 15.0% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 23.5% --- #1,057 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 9.7% --- #1,823 highest among all counties nationwide
Coemgenus // Wikimedia Commons
#48. Garfield County
- Median household income: $54,659 --- 13.3% below state average, 15.9% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 17.1% --- #2,120 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 7.3% --- #1,767 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#47. Custer County
- Median household income: $53,891 --- 14.5% below state average, 17.1% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 21.0% --- #1,445 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 8.9% --- #1,684 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#46. Banner County
- Median household income: $53,864 --- 14.5% below state average, 17.1% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 21.4% --- #1,376 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 5.1% --- #1,680 highest among all counties nationwide
You may also like: Best counties to live in Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#45. Boyd County
- Median household income: $53,846 --- 14.6% below state average, 17.2% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 21.0% --- #1,445 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 11.4% --- #1,678 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#44. Knox County
- Median household income: $53,653 --- 14.9% below state average, 17.4% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 17.0% --- #2,143 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 10.5% --- #1,653 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Furnas County
- Median household income: $53,533 --- 15.0% below state average, 17.6% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 16.5% --- #2,226 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 9.4% --- #1,642 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#42. Scotts Bluff County
- Median household income: $53,433 --- 15.2% below state average, 17.8% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 20.0% --- #1,607 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 13.5% --- #1,635 highest among all counties nationwide
Zack Frank // Shutterstock
#41. Thayer County
- Median household income: $53,234 --- 15.5% below state average, 18.1% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 16.5% --- #2,226 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 8.5% --- #1,614 highest among all counties nationwide
You may also like: Most popular girl names in the 60s in Nebraska
Jared Winkler // Wikimedia Commons
#40. Sherman County
- Median household income: $53,158 --- 15.6% below state average, 18.2% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 15.8% --- #2,366 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 10.0% --- #1,608 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#39. Nance County
- Median household income: $53,147 --- 15.7% below state average, 18.2% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 18.7% --- #1,839 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 9.1% --- #1,607 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Nuckolls County
- Median household income: $52,975 --- 15.9% below state average, 18.5% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 16.0% --- #2,330 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 9.3% --- #1,590 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Saline County
- Median household income: $52,956 --- 16.0% below state average, 18.5% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 21.1% --- #1,424 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 9.9% --- #1,586 highest among all counties nationwide
Jan Uruba // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Antelope County
- Median household income: $52,569 --- 16.6% below state average, 19.1% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 15.6% --- #2,408 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 10.7% --- #1,550 highest among all counties nationwide
You may also like: Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Nebraska
J. Stephen Conn // Flickr
#35. Hayes County
- Median household income: $52,396 --- 16.9% below state average, 19.4% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 13.4% --- #2,720 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 18.8% --- #1,536 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Madison County
- Median household income: $52,334 --- 16.9% below state average, 19.5% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 20.6% --- #1,517 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 12.9% --- #1,522 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#33. Cheyenne County
- Median household income: $52,270 --- 17.1% below state average, 19.6% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 17.2% --- #2,106 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 12.0% --- #1,513 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Merrick County
- Median household income: $52,254 --- 17.1% below state average, 19.6% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 19.1% --- #1,768 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 13.7% --- #1,510 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#31. Keith County
- Median household income: $52,169 --- 17.2% below state average, 19.7% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 18.9% --- #1,804 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 16.6% --- #1,498 highest among all counties nationwide
You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Burt County
- Median household income: $51,961 --- 17.5% below state average, 20.1% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 19.3% --- #1,734 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 10.3% --- #1,461 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#29. McPherson County
- Median household income: $51,932 --- 17.6% below state average, 20.1% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 14.5% --- #2,579 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 11.5% --- #1,457 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Gage County
- Median household income: $51,812 --- 17.8% below state average, 20.3% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 21.0% --- #1,445 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 11.7% --- #1,440 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Webster County
- Median household income: $51,684 --- 18.0% below state average, 20.5% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 19.1% --- #1,768 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 8.3% --- #1,419 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Harlan County
- Median household income: $51,534 --- 18.2% below state average, 20.7% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 25.4% --- #840 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 9.1% --- #1,391 highest among all counties nationwide
You may also like: See how Nebraska will be affected if Roe v. Wade is overturned
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Rock County
- Median household income: $51,458 --- 18.3% below state average, 20.8% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 22.0% --- #1,268 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 4.1% --- #1,378 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Nemaha County
- Median household income: $50,236 --- 20.3% below state average, 22.7% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 22.2% --- #1,245 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 9.7% --- #1,239 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Franklin County
- Median household income: $50,231 --- 20.3% below state average, 22.7% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 16.4% --- #2,247 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 11.5% --- #1,238 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Johnson County
- Median household income: $49,382 --- 21.6% below state average, 24.0% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 19.0% --- #1,784 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 8.0% --- #1,141 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Dawes County
- Median household income: $49,379 --- 21.6% below state average, 24.0% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 13.4% --- #2,720 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 8.6% --- #1,139 highest among all counties nationwide
You may also like: Fastest growing cities in Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Dundy County
- Median household income: $49,211 --- 21.9% below state average, 24.3% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 19.2% --- #1,756 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 11.4% --- #1,121 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Jefferson County
- Median household income: $48,981 --- 22.3% below state average, 24.6% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 16.1% --- #2,306 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 14.1% --- #1,103 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Deuel County
- Median household income: $48,958 --- 22.3% below state average, 24.7% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 9.7% --- #3,038 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 7.5% --- #1,094 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Hooker County
- Median household income: $48,654 --- 22.8% below state average, 25.1% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 9.8% --- #3,027 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 6.6% --- #1,065 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Arthur County
- Median household income: $48,500 --- 23.0% below state average, 25.4% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 19.8% --- #1,637 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 13.5% --- #1,049 highest among all counties nationwide
You may also like: What to know about workers' compensation in Nebraska
Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr
#15. Wheeler County
- Median household income: $48,438 --- 23.1% below state average, 25.5% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 12.7% --- #2,791 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 11.0% --- #1,044 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Red Willow County
- Median household income: $48,140 --- 23.6% below state average, 25.9% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 17.8% --- #1,986 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 9.7% --- #1,013 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Kimball County
- Median household income: $48,056 --- 23.7% below state average, 26.1% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 12.0% --- #2,865 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 11.5% --- #1,009 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Sioux County
- Median household income: $47,422 --- 24.7% below state average, 27.0% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 17.6% --- #2,035 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 8.2% --- #950 highest among all counties nationwide
Zack Frank // Shutterstock
#11. Morrill County
- Median household income: $46,903 --- 25.6% below state average, 27.8% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 18.3% --- #1,902 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 11.8% --- #902 highest among all counties nationwide
You may also like: Countries Nebraska exports the most goods to
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Greeley County
- Median household income: $46,830 --- 25.7% below state average, 27.9% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 16.9% --- #2,165 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 13.7% --- #894 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Loup County
- Median household income: $46,111 --- 26.8% below state average, 29.1% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 11.4% --- #2,928 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 7.2% --- #828 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Pawnee County
- Median household income: $46,063 --- 26.9% below state average, 29.1% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 13.7% --- #2,694 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 16.6% --- #822 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Hitchcock County
- Median household income: $46,000 --- 27.0% below state average, 29.2% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 13.6% --- #2,704 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 9.5% --- #818 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Logan County
- Median household income: $45,990 --- 27.0% below state average, 29.2% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 17.3% --- #2,087 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 11.9% --- #817 highest among all counties nationwide
You may also like: Fastest-growing counties in Nebraska
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Sheridan County
- Median household income: $45,543 --- 27.7% below state average, 29.9% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 15.7% --- #2,395 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 11.5% --- #777 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Richardson County
- Median household income: $44,524 --- 29.3% below state average, 31.5% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 15.8% --- #2,377 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 13.8% --- #695 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Grant County
- Median household income: $43,625 --- 30.8% below state average, 32.9% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 13.8% --- #2,670 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 14.1% --- #618 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Garden County
- Median household income: $42,076 --- 33.2% below state average, 35.3% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 11.3% --- #2,937 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 10.1% --- #494 highest among all counties nationwide
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Brown County
- Median household income: $41,979 --- 33.4% below state average, 35.4% below national average - Households earning over $100k: 12.7% --- #2,791 highest among all counties nationwide - Households earning less than $15k: 11.7% --- #489 highest among all counties nationwide
You may also like: Counties with the highest rate of food insecurity in Nebraska
Jasperdo // Flickr
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.