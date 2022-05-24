 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Nebraska bank earnings drop in first quarter

Nebraska's banks earned considerably less in the first quarter than they did a year ago.

According to data released Tuesday by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., the state's banks collectively earned $291 million in the first three months of the year.

That was down more than 15% from the first quarter of 2021, when the banks collectively earned $352.

Earnings in Nebraska were better than the nation as a whole. The FDIC reported that U.S. bank profit in the first quarter was $59.7 billion, a decline of more than 22% from a year ago.

"In the first quarter, net income declined from the year-ago quarter as the banking industry raised provision expenses to reflect loan growth as well as economic and geopolitical uncertainty,” FDIC Acting Chairman Martin J. Gruenberg said in a news release.

Gruenberg also said that inflation, rising interest rates and continued pandemic and geopolitical uncertainty "will likely be headwinds for bank profitability, credit quality, and loan growth” going forward.

The nine banks headquartered in Lincoln saw a smaller decline, earning a combined $56.6 million in the first quarter, an 8% decline from the first quarter of 2021.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

