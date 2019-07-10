Nebraska has returned to the top 10 in CNBC's ranking of the Top States for Business.
The state came in at No. 8 on the list, up six places from last year's No. 14 spot, which was its lowest ranking since 2008.
It was Nebraska's best showing in the ranking since 2015, when it came in seventh.
The state got high marks for business costs, education, its economy and business friendliness, ranking in the top 10 in all four categories. It got its lowest ranking for access to capital, coming in 41st.
Virginia topped the overall list, followed by Texas, North Carolina, Utah and Washington. To see the full rankings, go to: cnb.cx/2S7ooAD.