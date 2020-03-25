Nebraska apartment group recommends 90-day halt to evictions

The Apartment Association of Nebraska said Wednesday in a news release that it is recommending a three-month halt on evictions because of financial hardship. The group also is recommending owners and landlords take a number of other measures, including accepting partial rent payments and waiving late fees.

"The COVID-19 virus will have an unprecedented economic impact on our members and residents alike," the group said in the release. "We believe it is vitally important for each of us to do what we can to help our neighbor. The AAN is prepared to take whatever steps it can to keep our residents in their homes."