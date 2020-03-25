You are the owner of this article.
Nebraska apartment group recommends 90-day halt to evictions
Nebraska apartment group recommends 90-day halt to evictions

A group representing owners and managers of 46,000 apartment units in Nebraska has called for a 90-day halt to evictions.

A trade group representing the owners and managers of more than 46,000 apartment units in the state has recommended a 90-day moratorium on evictions.

The Apartment Association of Nebraska said Wednesday in a news release that it is recommending a three-month halt on evictions because of financial hardship. The group also is recommending owners and landlords take a number of other measures, including accepting partial rent payments and waiving late fees.

"The COVID-19 virus will have an unprecedented economic impact on our members and residents alike," the group said in the release. "We believe it is vitally important for each of us to do what we can to help our neighbor. The AAN is prepared to take whatever steps it can to keep our residents in their homes."

Last week, Nebraska Appleseed, renter advocates and other community groups concerned for low-income residents had called for a halt to evictions.

Several state and local officials, including Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, had said they were exploring who in the state had the legal authority to halt evictions.

Coronavirus taking toll on jobs in Lincoln
Coronavirus taking toll on jobs in Lincoln

Many companies have pledged to pay employees for at least the next two weeks, ranging from large retailers such as Kohl's and The Buckle to small local businesses such as Sandy's. But plenty of people are finding themselves out of work with no pay.

Concerned about COVID-19?

