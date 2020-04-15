Nebraska airports get tens of millions in grants

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Nebraska's airports will be receiving tens of millions of dollars from the federal government to help them deal with the financial sting of the plunge in air travel.

The grants are part of $10 billion set aside in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act to help airports.

The state's commercial airports received nearly $63 million, with more than half of that amount -- $32.8 million -- going to Omaha's Eppley Airfield. The Kearney Regional Airport got nearly $17 million, while $5.6 million went to the Lincoln Airport. North Platte's airport received $3.9 million, Grand Island's airport got $2.7 million and Scottsbluff's airport received $1 million.

Steve McCoy, director of air service and business department at Eppley, said the money will provide "an immediate cash infusion for necessary expenditures, as well as provide some stability for the longer-term impacts of COVID-19," where passenger numbers have plunged by more than than 95%.

McCoy said the airport usually averages 6,900 passengers a day during April. Last week, it averaged 263.