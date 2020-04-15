You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Nebraska airports get tens of millions in grants
View Comments
editor's pick

Nebraska airports get tens of millions in grants

Lincoln Airport

The Lincoln Airport is getting a $5.6 million grant from the federal government to help it deal with a plunge in air travel.

 Journal Star file photo

Nebraska's airports will be receiving tens of millions of dollars from the federal government to help them deal with the financial sting of the plunge in air travel.

The grants are part of $10 billion set aside in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act to help airports.

The state's commercial airports received nearly $63 million, with more than half of that amount -- $32.8 million -- going to Omaha's Eppley Airfield. The Kearney Regional Airport got nearly $17 million, while $5.6 million went to the Lincoln Airport. North Platte's airport received $3.9 million, Grand Island's airport got $2.7 million and Scottsbluff's airport received $1 million.

Steve McCoy, director of air service and business department at Eppley, said the money will provide "an immediate cash infusion for necessary expenditures, as well as provide some stability for the longer-term impacts of COVID-19," where passenger numbers have plunged by more than than 95%.

McCoy said the airport usually averages 6,900 passengers a day during April. Last week, it averaged 263.

Lincoln also has seen a huge drop in passengers. In March, the airport reported a 53% drop in passengers compared with a year ago, as airlines cut capacity and remaining flights were less than half full. Passenger numbers have fallen even more this month.

Lincoln Airport Executive Director David Haring could not be reached for comment Wednesday morning, but he said in a news release last week that the airport had gone to minimal staffing, with only essential employees working on the airport grounds.

One purpose of the stimulus money is to help keep people from being laid off or furloughed. In fact, McCoy said airports receiving stimulus money must retain at least 90% of their staff.

The more than five dozen small general aviation airports in the state also received grants ranging from $1,000-$69,000, with most airports getting either $20,000 or $30,000.

March passenger numbers nosedive at Lincoln Airport
Lincoln Airport loses Atlanta service, at least one daily flight to Chicago until May

Latest updates on coronavirus in Lincoln and nearby

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

View Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News