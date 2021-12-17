Nebraska again sets record low unemployment rate

The records just keep falling when it comes to unemployment in Nebraska.

The Nebraska Department of Labor on Friday reported that the state's unemployment rate fell to 1.8% in November, which broke October's record low of 1.9%. The rate in November 2020 was 3.4%.

Not only is the unemployment rate the lowest ever recorded in the Nebraska, it's also the lowest rate recorded by any state in records that go back to 1976.

Compared with a year ago, there were 16,204 more Nebraskans employed and 17,171 fewer unemployed. The total number of jobs rose by more than 30,500 over November 2020.

“The number of unemployed workers in the labor force reached a historical low of 18,127 in November, while the number of employed workers was above 1 million for the third straight month,” Commissioner of Labor John H. Albin said in a news release.

The unemployment rate in the Lincoln area also fell to a record low of 1.1%, down from 1.3% in October. A year ago the rate was 3%.