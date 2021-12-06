 Skip to main content
Nebraska Ag Expo starts Tuesday in Lincoln
Nebraska Ag Expo starts Tuesday in Lincoln

Nebraska Ag Expo, 2.24

Mary Norfleet of Gretna and her granddaughter Bridgett Sedlacek check out a combine at the Lancaster Event Center during a scaled-back version of the Nebraska Ag Expo in February. The show is back at full strength and begins Tuesday.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

The Nebraska Ag Expo, billed as the largest gathering of agriculture experts in the Midwest, will take place Tuesday-Thursday at the Lancaster Event Center.

Exhibitors at the expo come from 27 states and six Canadian provinces, and the event has attracted 170 new exhibitors just over the past two years.

Organizers held a scaled-down version of the event in February, one of the few agricultural shows held in the past year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But this year's show is back at full strength, with nearly 800 brands and companies exhibiting their products and services. The event, which used to be called the Power Farming Show, is the second-largest indoor farm show held in the U.S.

“We felt it was important to conduct the Expo last winter to foster continuity with exhibitors and attendees of the event,” Tom Junge, director of the expo, said in a news release. “The challenge this year was trying to accommodate the exhibitors that couldn’t attend, the new companies that attended the last event, and the new exhibitors that signed on this year.”

There are a number of new exhibits this year, including a Career Exploration Event for middle and high school students.

The expo runs 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday. Admission is $5 at the door, but you can register for free admission at NebraskaAgExpo.com.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

U.S. hiring slows in November, jobless rate dives

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

