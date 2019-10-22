{{featured_button_text}}

Nebraskans who get their health insurance through the Affordable Care Act marketplace exchange are in for a big break next year.

According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the average price for a mid-level plan in Nebraska will be 15% lower in 2020 than it was this year.

That ties for the second-lowest rate decline among all the states, exceeded only by a 20% drop in Delaware.

Of the four states with the largest estimated decreases, Nebraska is the only one that does not have a waiver from the federal government to set up a reinsurance plan.

The calculation is based on rates for the second-lowest-cost silver plan on Healthcare.gov for a hypothetical 27 year-old.

Nationally, the average decline in premiums is expected to be around 4%.

About 88,000 Nebraskans bought individual health insurance policies through the federal marketplace exchange this year.

The 15% estimated premium decline is nearly triple the proposed rate decrease submitted earlier this year by Medica, the only company offering ACA-compliant plans in Nebraska.

However, Bright Health, a startup health insurer that, like Medica, is based in Minnesota, announced earlier this year that it will offer ACA-compliant policies in the state in 2020.

The company has not yet disclosed rates, and its plans are not yet listed on the Healthcare.gov website. It said in a news release earlier this month that its silver plans will "have some of the lowest premiums available."

Open enrollment for ACA plans begins Nov. 1 and runs until Dec. 15.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Business editor/reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Load comments