Nebraskans who get their health insurance through the Affordable Care Act marketplace exchange are in for a big break next year.
According to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the average price for a mid-level plan in Nebraska will be 15% lower in 2020 than it was this year.
That ties for the second-lowest rate decline among all the states, exceeded only by a 20% drop in Delaware.
Of the four states with the largest estimated decreases, Nebraska is the only one that does not have a waiver from the federal government to set up a reinsurance plan.
The calculation is based on rates for the second-lowest-cost silver plan on Healthcare.gov for a hypothetical 27 year-old.
Nationally, the average decline in premiums is expected to be around 4%.
You have free articles remaining.
About 88,000 Nebraskans bought individual health insurance policies through the federal marketplace exchange this year.
The 15% estimated premium decline is nearly triple the proposed rate decrease submitted earlier this year by Medica, the only company offering ACA-compliant plans in Nebraska.
However, Bright Health, a startup health insurer that, like Medica, is based in Minnesota, announced earlier this year that it will offer ACA-compliant policies in the state in 2020.
The company has not yet disclosed rates, and its plans are not yet listed on the Healthcare.gov website. It said in a news release earlier this month that its silver plans will "have some of the lowest premiums available."
Open enrollment for ACA plans begins Nov. 1 and runs until Dec. 15.