Natural gas bills to rise in Lincoln after regulators approve Black Hills rate increases

“The financial well-being of our customers is important to us and we recognize how these additional costs can impact a family budget,” said Kevin Jarosz, vice president of Nebraska operations for Black Hill Energy. “Spreading the cost over the course of three years will result in a lessened impact to customers’ bills.”

The winter weather that hit the state in February sent temperatures plunging to all-time record lows across the region and sent natural gas prices soaring from Feb. 13-18.

In Lincoln, overnight temperatures dipped below zero on 11 consecutive days, capped by a minus-31 degree reading Feb. 16 that is the coldest temperature ever recorded in Lincoln in February.

The freezing temperatures extended to the Gulf Coast and demand caused unprecedented disruptions to the power grid, as well as rocking the natural gas market.

Black Hills said it paid spot market prices for natural gas as high as $381 per dekatherm. That compared with prices of about $3 per dekatherm earlier in February.

The nearly $80 million Black Hills spent over less than a week on gas to serve its more than 300,000 Nebraska customers was more than six times the previous highest amount it had spent for the entire month of February.