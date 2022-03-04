National surge in gas prices hits Lincoln

Lincoln gas prices are at their highest level in nearly nine years after an overnight surge.

Local prices for regular unleaded rose 11 cents to average $3.67 as of Friday, according to AAA. That's the highest price since May 2013, according to data from the Nebraska Energy Office. Prices in Lincoln have now risen 27 cents in the past week and 40 cents in the past month.

Prices also surged nationally by 11 cents overnight to $3.84 a gallon, which is the highest price since 2012, according to AAA.

A big driver of the price increases is the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has driven crude oil prices to their highest levels in more than a decade. AAA said strong demand for gasoline in the U.S. also is helping to drive prices.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at Gas Buddy, said he expects prices to continue to go up in the short term.

"There will be more increases coming, maybe to the tune of 20-30 cents a gallon," De Haan said in a Facebook Live session Friday.

De Haan said he believes the national average for gas prices will hit $4 a gallon within two to three weeks and will likely surpass the all-time record of $4.11 a gallon, which was set in July 2008, possibly reaching as high as $4.25 a gallon.

Tom Kloza, head of global energy analysis for Oil Price Information Service, told CNN he believes national prices could go even higher, as high as an average of $4.50 a gallon. He called the recent price increases "absolutely out of control."

Though Nebraska's average price of $3.59 a gallon is higher than all neighboring states except Colorado, it's actually lower than more than half the states in the U.S. Nine states have already reached an average price of more than $4 a gallon, including California, which as of Friday was averaging more than $5 a gallon, an all-time record for any state.

The U.S. and a number of other countries have tried to counter the rise in prices by announcing plans to release 60 million barrels of oil from their reserves, but De Haan said that amount is unlikely to make a dent in prices, since it doesn't cover even one day's worth of total world oil demand.

He said what would be likely to make the biggest dent in prices would be for the U.S. to not make the annual switch from winter gasoline blends to summer blends. Forgoing that change could reduce prices by 25-35 cents a gallon, De Haan said.

