National Guard to pitch in and pay part of Lincoln Airport runway project

The National Guard Bureau has pledged to pay part of the cost of a future runway reconstruction project at the Lincoln Airport to ensure the runway isn't shortened.

U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, a member of the Senate Commerce Committee, on Monday announced a commitment from the Bureau, which is a joint bureau of the Army and Air Force responsible for the administration of the National Guard, to use available funding to cover a portion of the cost. A specific amount was not disclosed.

The airport is looking at totally rebuilding its main runway sometime in the next few years in a project estimated to cost somewhere between $30 million and $80 million.

The Federal Aviation Administration would pay for 90% of the project with the airport covering the rest, but there's a caveat.

The FAA will only pay for a length it determines is needed for commercial airline flights at the airport.

Because the airport was a former Air Force base, it has one of the longest runways of any commercial airport in the country — nearly 13,000 square feet.

Airport officials last month estimated the FAA would only pay for a runway somewhere around 8,000-10,000 square feet.

However, the airport is home to the Nebraska Air National Guard's 155th Air Refueling Wing, with its fleet of eight Boeing KC-135R Stratotankers, which are very large planes that need a longer-than-normal runway.

Fischer said in a news release that once she found out additional funding would be needed to keep the airport's runway at its extended length she working with the Nebraska National Guard, senior leadership at U.S. Strategic Command and the Department of Defense, the 55th Wing at Offutt Air Force Base and Lt Gen. Michael Loh, Director of the Air National Guard — to help find a solution.

"Preserving the runway’s unique size is essential to the operations of 155th Air Refueling Wing and its mission partners, which are vital to our national security," Fischer said.

“I am pleased that the National Guard Bureau has committed to providing the funding necessary to make this rebuild project happen. This remains a long-term priority for the state, and I will continue to advocate on behalf of its completion," she said.

Officials from the Lincoln Airport could not be reached for comment Monday afternoon.