Mutual of Omaha shuts down HQ after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Mutual of Omaha has closed down its headquarters building in Omaha because of a suspected case of coronavirus in one of its employees.

Company spokesman Jim Nolan said an employee began feeling sick Thursday and sought medical attention.

"It's our understanding this morning that this individual tested positive for coronavirus," Nolan said.

He said the employee worked in a relatively isolated area and employees who work in the vicinity were notified and told to self-monitor for signs of illness.

Nolan said the headquarters building at 33rd and Dodge streets was closed Friday "out of an abundance of caution" so it could receive additional cleaning. About 4,200 people work in that building.

He said the company has disaster plans in place, which include extensive work-from-home capabilities, so there will be no interruption in operations. All of the company's other Omaha-area offices are remaining open.

Though the employee's diagnosis has not yet been publicly confirmed by local or state health officials, it appears to be the 12th case of the disease in Nebraska and the 10th in Douglas County.

