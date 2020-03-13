You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Mutual of Omaha shuts down HQ after employee tests positive for COVID-19
View Comments
breaking topical top story

Mutual of Omaha shuts down HQ after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Mutual of Omaha

Mutual of Omaha had to shut down its headquarters building in Omaha on Friday after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

 Mutual of Omaha Facebook page

Mutual of Omaha has closed down its headquarters building in Omaha because of a suspected case of coronavirus in one of its employees.

Company spokesman Jim Nolan said an employee began feeling sick Thursday and sought medical attention.

"It's our understanding this morning that this individual tested positive for coronavirus," Nolan said.

He said the employee worked in a relatively isolated area and employees who work in the vicinity were notified and told to self-monitor for signs of illness.

Nolan said the headquarters building at 33rd and Dodge streets was closed Friday "out of an abundance of caution" so it could receive additional cleaning. About 4,200 people work in that building.

He said the company has disaster plans in place, which include extensive work-from-home capabilities, so there will be no interruption in operations. All of the company's other Omaha-area offices are remaining open.

Though the employee's diagnosis has not yet been publicly confirmed by local or state health officials, it appears to be the 12th case of the disease in Nebraska and the 10th in Douglas County.

Latest updates on coronavirus in Nebraska

See the latest news as more coronavirus cases are identified in Nebraska.

11th coronavirus case reported in state
News
AP editor's pick topical alert

11th coronavirus case reported in state

  • Julie Koch

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported late Thursday night that an 11th Nebraska resident has apparently contracted the…

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News