Mutual Of Omaha said Tuesday that it is selling its bank to CIT Group Inc. for $1 billion.
CIT Group, which is one of the 50 largest banking companies in the country, will absorb $6.8 billion in deposits and $8.3 billion in assets as part of the transaction, which is expected to close in the first quarter of next year.
Mutual of Omaha, one of the largest insurance companies in the country, started the bank in 2007 by buying Lincoln-based Security Federal. It grew it over time to become the second-largest Nebraska-based bank.
Mutual of Omaha Chairman and CEO James Blackledge said in a news release that selling the bank will allow the company to "focus on, and invest in, growth in its core insurance businesses."
Mutual of Omaha said the transaction does not include its mortgage lending subsidiary, Synergy One Lending.
CIT is mostly an online bank with a subsidiary called OneWest Bank that has branches only in Southern California. It's unclear if it plans to keep all of Mutual of Omaha's 26 branch locations, including one in Lincoln at 1317 Q St., open.
In the news release, CIT Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer Ellen R. Alemany said the Mutual of Omaha purchase will offer an "expanded business footprint that complements CIT's existing franchise."