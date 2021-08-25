Mughil’s Indian Cuisine offers unique South Indian fare

Mughil's Indian Cuisine co-owners Vijaya Kumar Raja Gopal and Ram Kumar Sambath Kumaran offer unique South Indian fare plus a family atmosphere and service.

Mughil's – which opened in January 2020 in southwest Lincoln – is a family affair with Ram as general manager and Vijaya and his wife, Latha Kumar Sambath Kumaran (who is Ram's sister), handling other elements of the business. Vijaya and Latha's daughter Mughil – the inspiration for the restaurant's name – has provided waitress service.

Coming from southern India to the United States, the families initially settled in Texas, with Ram gaining food service experience. After a period of years, Ram and Vijaya decided to go it on their own in a new location – Nebraska. Once in Lincoln, they became friends with the owner of Kurry Xpress – now the site of Mughil's. When that individual decided to leave the business, Ram and Vijaya stepped in. While Mughil's is a small, intimate space, Ram, Vijaya and Latha have brightened it with a colorful and appealing decor.

Ram relates that the new venture was doing very well from January to mid-March last year, but then the COVID-19 pandemic hit.