Most Lincoln businesses likely to have to wait to apply for 2nd round of PPP loans

"We know there are some businesses out there that are hurting," he said. "We want to be ready."

Barry Lockard, president of Cornhusker Bank, said his bank also has had a number of calls from customers wondering when they can apply. He said he wanted to get the word out that Cornhusker and many other community banks are ready to help whenever the SBA opens up the application process.

Businesses in Lincoln and Nebraska were heavy users of the program the first time around, with nearly 44,000 loans totaling $3.4 billion.

A number of those loans went to fairly large businesses, some of whom have weathered the pandemic quite well, and some of whom even wound up giving the money back without using it.

This time around, the SBA seems to be focused on ensuring small businesses who need the money the most have a fair shot at getting it.

“This updated guidance enhances the PPP’s targeted relief to small businesses most impacted by COVID-19," Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a news release. "We are committed to implementing this round of PPP quickly to continue supporting American small businesses and their workers.”