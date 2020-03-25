You are the owner of this article.
Most Bryan drive-thru samples will be tested for COVID-19
Drive-thru COVID-19 testing

Nurses collect test samples at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site Tuesday at Bryan LifePointe.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Bryan Health officials said Wednesday that most of the test samples they collected at their drive-thru testing site on Tuesday will be tested for COVID-19.

John Woodrich, CEO of Bryan Medical Center, said none of the 54 samples taken tested positive for influenza and only four tested positive for another respiratory illness.

That means 50 of the 54 samples will be tested for the novel coronavirus.

Bryan's first day of drive-thru testing goes 'very smoothly'

However, Woodrich said he is expecting few if any positive tests, largely based on the fact that Bryan has yet to have a patient test positive for COVID-19.

"I would honestly be surprised if we see a positive occur," he said.

Woodrich said that if any of the tests come back positive, they will be reported to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, which will make an announcement.

Lancaster County thus far has reported three confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Bryan plans to continue the drive-thru testing clinic daily from 2-6 p.m. at its LifePointe location near 27th and Pine Lake Road for the foreseeable future.

+4
Coronavirus taking toll on jobs in Lincoln
Local Business News
