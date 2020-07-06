More than 90 Lincoln firms got at least $1 million from PPP

Catholic-affiliated entities got loans totaling several million dollars. They included at least $1 million for Pius X High School and at least $350,000 each for the Catholic Bishop of Lincoln, Catholic Social Services, Cathedral of the Risen Christ School, St. Peter Catholic Church of Lincoln and St. Michael Catholic Church of Cheney.

According to the information provided by the SBA, the loans helped companies keep tens of thousands of local workers on their payrolls and off unemployment.

Under revised rules, companies that received the loans have to spend the money within 24 weeks of receiving it, and at least 60% must be used for payroll expenses.

According to SBA data, PPP loans extended to Nebraska businesses covered more than 93% of total small-business payrolls in the state, an amount that was exceeded only by Mississippi and South Dakota.

The U.S. Treasury Department had initially said it would not release data about the loans but relented after several news organizations filed a lawsuit seeking its release.

However, it gave only a range of loan amounts for businesses with loans of more than $150,000 and it did not release the names of companies that received less than $150,000, which comprised more than 85% of all the loans.