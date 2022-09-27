More Southeast Nebraska residents to get high-speed internet service

Several thousand Southeast Nebraska residents will be getting new options for internet service.

Allo Communications has announced plans to bring its fiber internet service to Waverly, while a company called Nextlink Internet said it will provide high-speed internet to residents of rural Gage County.

Lincoln-based Allo said last week that it will start construction on the Waverly project next month and expects internet service offering speeds up to 10 gigabits per second to be available to residential and business customers by sometime next summer.

"We have received many requests for Allo services from Waverly," Dave Miller, director of ethical engagement, said in a news release. "We are very excited to bring our world-class infrastructure and exceptional customer service to the residents and businesses of this growing community.”

Miller said that with the addition of Waverly, Allo service will be available to more than 90% of Lancaster County residents. The company has been serving Lincoln since 2016 and has since expanded to a number of other cities in Nebraska, Colorado and Arizona.

Texas-based Nextlink, which last year bought small internet providers in Lincoln, Waverly and Hickman, said it will provide 2GB internet service to about 1,000 households north of Beatrice over the next two years.

Nextlink said it also will open a permanent field office and warehouse in Gage County that will have several full-time employees.

Bill Baker, Founder and CEO of Nextlink Internet, said in a news release that the project will "help bridge the digital divide in Gage County and provide rural families with world-class fiber connectivity."