 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical

More Southeast Nebraska residents to get high-speed internet service

  • 0

Several thousand Southeast Nebraska residents will be getting new options for internet service.

Allo Communications has announced plans to bring its fiber internet service to Waverly, while a company called Nextlink Internet said it will provide high-speed internet to residents of rural Gage County.

Lincoln-based Allo said last week that it will start construction on the Waverly project next month and expects internet service offering speeds up to 10 gigabits per second to be available to residential and business customers by sometime next summer.

"We have received many requests for Allo services from Waverly," Dave Miller, director of ethical engagement, said in a news release. "We are very excited to bring our world-class infrastructure and exceptional customer service to the residents and businesses of this growing community.”

People are also reading…

Miller said that with the addition of Waverly, Allo service will be available to more than 90% of Lancaster County residents. The company has been serving Lincoln since 2016 and has since expanded to a number of other cities in Nebraska, Colorado and Arizona.

Texas-based Nextlink, which last year bought small internet providers in Lincoln, Waverly and Hickman, said it will provide 2GB internet service to about 1,000 households north of Beatrice over the next two years.

Nextlink said it also will open a permanent field office and warehouse in Gage County that will have several full-time employees.

Bill Baker, Founder and CEO of Nextlink Internet, said in a news release that the project will "help bridge the digital divide in Gage County and provide rural families with world-class fiber connectivity."

Texas telecom firm buys internet companies based in Lincoln, Hickman, Waverly
Allo to provide service to Arizona city
Allo announces expansion plans for 5 Nebraska cities
More cheap broadband in the Cornhusker State?

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Stocks tumble to new 2022 low, enter bear market territory

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News