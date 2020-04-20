More Nebraska meatpacking plants report COVID-19 cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Several meatpacking plants in Nebraska are now reporting outbreaks of the coronavirus.

The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department reported Sunday that there are now at least six cases of COVID-19 linked to the Tyson meatpacking plant in Madison, with more than 30 pending test results of employees and family members.

That followed an announcement Friday by Tyson officials that employees of the plant in Dakota City had tested positive. The spokesperson did not say how many cases were linked to the plant, but the number of cases in Dakota County, which is in northeast Nebraska across the river from Sioux City, Iowa, grew from less than 10 on Thursday to 66 by Sunday.

Dawson County, where there also is a large Tyson meatpacking plant in Lexington, saw its number of cases soar. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, there were 124 cases in the central Nebraska county, more than double the number from a week ago. As of Sunday, Dawson County had the third-highest number of cases in the state.

A Tyson spokeswoman Monday morning said the company has confirmed cases of the virus at "some" of its U.S. locations, but she did not identify the locations.