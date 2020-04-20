You are the owner of this article.
More Nebraska meatpacking plants report COVID-19 cases
Tyson Fresh Meats

There have been confirmed cases of COVID-19 linked to the Tyson Fresh Meats' beef processing plant in Dakota City.

 Sioux City Journal file photo

Several meatpacking plants in Nebraska are now reporting outbreaks of the coronavirus.

The Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department reported Sunday that there are now at least six cases of COVID-19 linked to the Tyson meatpacking plant in Madison, with more than 30 pending test results of employees and family members.

That followed an announcement Friday by Tyson officials that employees of the plant in Dakota City had tested positive. The spokesperson did not say how many cases were linked to the plant, but the number of cases in Dakota County, which is in northeast Nebraska across the river from Sioux City, Iowa, grew from less than 10 on Thursday to 66 by Sunday.

Dawson County, where there also is a large Tyson meatpacking plant in Lexington, saw its number of cases soar. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, there were 124 cases in the central Nebraska county, more than double the number from a week ago. As of Sunday, Dawson County had the third-highest number of cases in the state.

A Tyson spokeswoman Monday morning said the company has confirmed cases of the virus at "some" of its U.S. locations, but she did not identify the locations.

In a statement, Hector Gonzalez, senior vice president of human relations, said the company has instituted a number of safety measures at its plants, including temperature checks of workers, providing face coverings and requiring workers to wear them, and installing work station dividers.

"When we learn an employee has experienced symptoms and tested positive, they remain on sick leave until they are released by health officials to return to work," Gonzalez said in the statement. "We also affirmatively notify anyone who has been in close contact with the positive team member."

Despite those measures, Tyson has had several large outbreaks. The company closed down a plant in Columbus Junction, Iowa, after dozens of workers fell ill with the virus and two died. Iowa lawmakers also initiated a federal labor complaint against Tyson over working conditions at a plant in Waterloo.

Other companies have also been hit hard. A pork plant in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, owned by Smithfield is the site of the largest single cluster of cases in the U.S., with 725 as of Sunday. The plant closed last week.

There also have been small outbreaks at the JBS plant in Grand Island and at Western Reserve in Hastings.

Lancaster County officials said Friday they were investigating a potential COVID-19 case at a Smithfield-owned plant in Lincoln but as of Monday morning had not offered any updates.

In a Facebook live news event Sunday night, Gary Anthone, Nebraska's chief medical officer, said he's more concerned about the potential for outbreaks and meatpacking plants and other facilities than he is about assisted-living facilities.

Monday morning, advocacy group Food & Water Action called for mandatory shutdowns of any meatpacking plants were there have been confirmed cases of COVID-19.

“The presence of the coronavirus at meat slaughter plants is reaching crisis proportions. If affected locations aren’t shut down immediately, the virus will rapidly spread through the entire industry, threatening food supply chains on an unprecedented scale,” Wenonah Hauter, executive director of Food & Water Action, said in a news release.

This article contains material from the Sioux City Journal

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

